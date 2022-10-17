ev.energy partners with Smartenit to launch low-cost, smart EV charging cable to promote equitable access

EV drivers living in multi-unit dwellings or relying on public charging can now affordably plug into smart charging at home and lower their energy bills

PALO ALTO, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ev.energy, a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging software, has partnered with Smartenit, a holistic IoT solutions manufacturer, to bring to market a low-cost, smart EV charging cable that will open up low-cost, grid-optimized, at-home charging to EV drivers, particularly residents of apartment buildings or multi-unit dwellings (MUDs) who lack their own dedicated EV charging stations.

As EV adoption takes off following the extension of the EV tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act, only 22% of U.S. vehicle owners report having access to EV charging at home. Residents of older apartments, condos, and other MUDs commonly lack access to dedicated home chargers and are reliant on public charging infrastructure that is often unreliable and/or broken . To meet the growing demand for EVs, nearly one million chargers will need to be installed to support residents of MUDs by 2030. Compounding this challenge is the fact that if these residents drive an older or second-hand EV, these models are more likely to lack embedded telematics connectivity that would allow them to connect their vehicle to utility programs that pay out bill credits or other financial incentives for charging during grid-optimal times.

The ev.energy-Smartenit solution solves both of these critical equity challenges around EV charging. As a cable sold with the customer's choice of L1 (120V) or L2 (240V) power draw, the device does not need to be installed in a garage or parking spot and can be transported by the driver and plugged into any available power outlet, such as in the driver's condo unit or in their building's parking garage. A WiFI-connected modem inside the device connects it to the ev.energy platform, which offers EV drivers automatic off-peak charging schedules to minimize charging costs and works with several national power utilities to offer EV drivers additional cash back for participating in smart-charging programs. For example, this past summer, customers of the United Illuminating Company of Connecticut used ev.energy's platform to earn $50 per month for charging at grid-optimal times, earning up to $200 cash back.

"As EV adoption takes off, energy companies need to come together to ensure that every single EV driver – no matter where they live or what model they drive – still has access to affordable and convenient charging at home," said Joseph Vellone, Head of North America for ev.energy. "This partnership is just one way we're working with energy utilities and infrastructure providers to open the door for everyone to participate in America's clean energy transition."

This new EV charging product is a result of combined efforts from ev.energy, a Palo-Alto based Certified B Corporation®, and Smartenit, an Irvine-based, minority-owned business. Both companies have partnered with several California Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs), which are community-managed not-for-profit clean energy providers, to bring the product to market. These CCAs – MCE and Silicon Valley Clean Energy – plan to offer full or partial rebates for the EV charging cable to income-qualifying customers. The Level 1 (120V) version of the cable retails for $350, and the Level 2 (240V) version for $500.

"Our versatile EVSE platform is the culmination of several years working in power management, pursuing the optimal delivery of a wide input range (110 and 220V) and power output (16 and 30A) in the most cost-effective and compact package. All while providing connectivity available only in equipment twice as expensive. Enabling EV charging for those who want to drive electric, but lack home charging, is another way we make life smarter and easier," said Alfredo Choperena, President and CEO of Smartenit. "Working together with ev.energy, our solution provides access to EV charging regardless of vehicle or charger availability."

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and chargers to intelligently manage EV charging while working with utilities to put cash back in customers' wallets for charging at grid-friendly times. With a global base of utility customers, including National Grid, the United Illuminating Company, Southern Company, Nova Scotia Power, ESB Ireland, Elli and AusNet, ev.energy manages over 100,000 EVs on its platform each day. Learn more at https://business.ev.energy/

Smartenit, Inc. delivers energy and water management solutions aimed at simplifying our lives while reducing overall costs. Smartenit's cost-effective, and easy-to-use products are part of an ever-expanding system that allows easy monitoring and management of any connected device from anywhere. For more information, visit www.smartenit.com

