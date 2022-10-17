GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance System Launches in Tarrant County, TX

The GovOS Solution, recently approved by the Office of Court Administration in Texas, enables couples to apply for and receive their marriage license completely online

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GovOS, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for local governments, today announced that its Remote Marriage License Issuance System has been launched in Tarrant County, TX. This is the first official launch of the system in the state of Texas. The GovOS platform, which was recently one of the first to be approved by the Texas Office of Court Administration (OCA), will enable couples to complete the entire process of applying for and receiving a marriage license online.

By choosing the GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance System, Tarrant County is now certified by the OCA in accordance with S.B. 907, which detailed accepted procedures for voluntary application for and issuance of a marriage license using remote technology. Couples who go online to use the GovOS system will have access to features that make it easy to complete the process from anywhere at any time. These features include:

Instructional web page for application steps

Online form for completion of the remote marriage application

Application fee processing

Remote meeting facilitation

Remote meeting scheduling

Electronic uploading of supporting documentation

Print out or transmission of the marriage license application and supporting documentation

Marriage application electronic signatures

"Our citizens' best interests are at the heart of every decision we make," said Mary Louise Nicholson, County Clerk, Tarrant County. "Giving them the ability to apply for and receive a marriage license online saves them time and money that previously they would have had to spend to be able to visit our offices in-person. Now couples can take this important first step from anywhere. And that's especially important for those who are stationed overseas or may not be able to physically get to our offices. Extending our Clerk Services beyond our office walls improves the lives of both our citizens and our staff, and we're proud to partner with GovOS to be one of the first counties in Texas to offer this online service."

The GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance System is now in use in three states: Texas, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. The platform was developed during the pandemic to help local governments continue to provide services to citizens despite office closures amid heightened health and safety protocols.

"We're proud to be the solution of choice for Tarrant County as they lead the way in Texas for remote marriage licenses," said Michael Crosno, Chief Executive Officer, GovOS. "Mary Louise and her team have worked extremely hard to provide Tarrant County citizens with best-in-class services, and the launch of their remote marriage license platform is just another example of Tarrant County putting the needs of citizens first. We look forward to more counties following their lead, and eventually providing the same level of service across the entire state of Texas."

Couples can apply for a marriage license using Tarrant County's new license issuance system by going to the Tarrant County Website: https://tarrantcountytx.seamlessdocs.com/ng/fa/CO22101000372711558

About GovOS

GovOS is the leading digital transformation platform for local governments. Headquartered in Austin, TX, GovOS serves government agencies of all sizes across the United States. Through its secure and integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can automate and streamline operations, provide seamless access to resources and information, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to businesses, residents and agencies.

For more information, visit GovOS.com

