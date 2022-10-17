Hawaiian Airlines and Mokulele Announce New Agreement for Interline Ticketing

Connections now available between Moloka'i, Lāna'i, Kapalua and all Hawaiian Airlines Destinations

HONOLULU, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Airways/Mokulele Airlines, the largest commuter airline in the country, and Hawaiian Airlines, Hawai'i's largest and longest serving airline, today announced a new bilateral interline agreement to facilitate travel bookings and connections for passengers. Hawaiian offers 130 flights within the islands and non-stop service connecting Hawai'i with 24 destinations in North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, and American Samoa. Southern/Mokulele operate over 150 daily departures throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

This new agreement means that passengers can purchase connections from Mokulele-served airports like Moloka'i, Lāna'i, and Kapalua to any Hawaiian Airlines destination worldwide in a single transaction, and upon check-in at the originating airport, receive boarding passes for their connecting flights. Interline passengers traveling from the Continental U.S. or abroad who are flying on Hawaiian Airlines will also benefit from having checked luggage transferred automatically to their Mokulele destination.

Interline passengers also enjoy flight protections such as hotel accommodations and rebooked flights in the event of certain flight delays or cancellations by either airline. The partnership between Hawaiian and Mokulele is bilateral, making connecting tickets available for purchase through Mokulele.com, online travel sites, travel agencies, or by calling Hawaiian Airlines.

"Mokulele is pleased to establish this partnership with Hawaiian Airlines," said Stan Little, Chairman and CEO of Southern Airways/Mokulele Airlines. "We believe our airlines working together will advance our shared goal to benefit the people of Hawai'i."

Mokulele Airlines, which was founded in Kona 28 years ago, was purchased by Southern Airways in 2019. Since that time, Mokulele has grown to serve 10 Hawai'i destinations.

"We are pleased to work with Mokulele to make traveling to and from Moloka'i, Lāna'i and Kapalua easier for guests," said Theo Panagiotoulias, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Alliances at Hawaiian Airlines. "We look forward to enhancing our service to residents of these communities."

About Southern Airways/Mokulele Airlines

Founded in 2013, Palm Beach-based Southern Airways has quickly grown to become the largest commuter airline in the United States. Operating a diverse fleet of over fifty aircraft, Southern, along with its subsidiaries, Mokulele Airlines and Marianas Southern Airways, serve 52 cities with more than 275 peak-day departures from hubs at Chicago-O'Hare, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Honolulu, Kahului, Los Angeles, Memphis, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Saipan, St. Louis, and Washington-Dulles. For more information, go to www.iFlySouthern.com or visit us on all major social media sites.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. In 2022, the carrier topped Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline and was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

