Hazel Health and Children's Memorial Hermann Partner to Provide Innovative Care Delivery Model, Integrating School-Based Health and Outpatient Pediatric Care

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazel Health (Hazel) , the national leader in school-based telehealth, and Children's Memorial Hermann , Memorial Hermann Health System's pediatric network, are committed to providing high-quality health care to children across the Greater Houston area. Today, they proudly announce their first-of-its-kind partnership to expand and enhance access to care for K-12 students throughout the region.

Through the new partnership, schools that have agreements with Hazel will be able to offer their students access to health services with Hazel, via virtual telehealth sessions while at school or home, for several health concerns. Students can then be connected with Children's Memorial Hermann pediatricians or specialists for follow-up or long-term care management, if necessary, or if a primary care medical home is needed.

"Memorial Hermann has long been a leader in bringing increased health care to students, including those who otherwise may not receive it, to keep them in school where they can learn," said Dr. David Callender, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "This partnership with Hazel will further our commitment to improving students' overall health and wellbeing by innovating to make care delivery more convenient and accessible for our younger populations."

Long before this latest endeavor, for over two decades Memorial Hermann has been providing medical, mental health, dental, nutritional, navigation, and exercise programming to eligible children and adolescents in more than 80 schools in the Greater Houston area through its school-based health centers, which are open year-round to serve students and their families. While the partnership with Hazel is separate from the system's Health Centers for Schools which will continue to operate separately, Memorial Hermann's investment in both of these initiatives is representative of its long-term dedication to serving school children across Greater Houston.

Hazel is currently partnering with Aldine Independent School District in north Houston and is building partnerships with additional districts in the Greater Houston area. Through their partnership, Children's Memorial Hermann and Hazel are poised to increase access to pediatric care in schools across approximately 12 counties in southeast Texas, while also improving continuity of care for patients requiring specialty and subspecialty care. Hazel is currently contracted to serve approximately 2 million students in school districts across the country, including in the following Texas counties: Dallas, Tarrant, Kaufman, Williamson, Van Zandt, Guadalupe, Harris and Cass.

"It is Hazel's mission to transform access to pediatric care in schools and at home, to improve the quality of children's lives, and to tackle the systematic inequalities that prevent millions from receiving proper care," said Josh Golomb, CEO of Hazel. "Data shows that healthy children are better learners, meaning they are less likely to miss class and can focus on their academic outcomes while not being distracted by physical illness or unaddressed mental health issues. By joining forces with Children's Memorial Hermann, we can offer greater access for more children in Houston to get the specialized pediatric care they all need and deserve."

In addition, Memorial Hermann has also chosen to make a strategic equity investment in Hazel, given both parties' commitment to innovating and advancing health care initiatives with access and equity in mind.

"As like-minded partners, an investment in Hazel means improving student whole health, including physical and behavioral wellbeing, in the Greater Houston area by providing access to high-quality health care delivered by a diverse, multilingual and culturally competent provider team," said Feby Abraham, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Memorial Hermann.

About Memorial Hermann Health System

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,500 affiliated physicians and 29,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 265 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 114 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy

About Hazel Health

Hazel Health (Hazel) is the leader in school-based telehealth, contracted to provide services to nearly two and a half million students in school districts across the country, consistently delivering successful outcomes for access and quality of care. Hazel partners with school districts to provide mental and physical health care services to K-12 students where they are–at school or home. Hazel's diverse, culturally competent providers partner with parents and school staff to make the best care decisions for students. Hazel's mission is to transform children's access to health care because when students feel better, they learn better.

