Staggering U.S. meat consumption undercuts our health and ability to lead global climate change, report reveals

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Earth Eating (SEE) in issuing its first annual report, asks the question, why is the U.S. the world's biggest meat consumer, when most research shows, the negative impacts on both human health and on climate from eating meat. According to the report, Americans eat the most meat of any country in the world with 274 lbs. on average per person—producing 1,984 lbs. of CO2 annually, an increase of 40% since 1960s.1

Yet, numerous medical studies have established eating meat contributes to heart disease, diabetes and some cancers, SEE's executive director said in its annual report. The report highlighted SEE's first-year record dedicated to informing the public of animal agriculture's huge impact

on climate change, and to spur accurate reporting on this topic.

SEE Chairman Edgar Ndjatou said, "SEE is nearly a year old and has already made an impact in climate change policy. We have created helpful content to educate the public on our mission, created strategic partnerships within the climate change community, created programming, and have raised awareness about climate change to elected officials.

SEE: Climate Wednesday, FOOD IS CLIMATE

Ndjatou said, you can find out more about this on SEE's website along with a monthly newsletter that reaches the environmental media. "Collectively, the website, news coverage and newsletter had over a million viewers. SEE's social media presence reaches, currently 2,000 Instagram followers. It's July 4, Tik Tok videos about eating hamburgers had 10,000 views." Founder DeMarines says she will launch this fall, an after-school program in Montgomery County, Md, teaching plant-based nutrition and cooking classes.

SEE says U.S. should not be first in meat consumption

DeMarines says, "It's obvious feeding cows requires enormous water and food resources. Eating those plants ourselves would contribute to our own health. The livestock industry uses 80% of the world's agricultural land —yet only produces 20% of food needed globally. "We can't simultaneously lead the world in meat consumption and try to lead the world in reversing climate change."

SEE hopes to influence individuals to improve their own health and reduce their own carbon footprint by adopting a plant-based diet. Note: Click here for a copy of the annual report.

