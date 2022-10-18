Goal Zero Announces New Power Moves Short Film Featuring the Heart-Wrenching Story of Emily Henkel and Alexander Lofgren

Their story inspired "The Alexander Lofgren Veterans in Parks Act," giving veterans and gold-star families free access to national parks for life

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, a leader in portable energy, today announced the latest short film in its Power Moves series. The film features the triumphant and heart-wrenching story of Emily Henkel and Alexander Lofgren which eventually led to "The Alexander Lofgren Veterans in Parks Act".

Just over a year ago, Henkel faced the challenge of her life while losing her fiance and life partner in a tragic hiking accident in Death Valley National Park. The film details the incredible healing journey that she's been on since that harrowing event. To give Alex's life and legacy even more meaning, she fought for the passing of the Veterans in Parks Act that allows veterans and gold-star families free access to national parks for life; previously, they would have to reapply each year. This allows veterans entrance to the healing spaces Alex had sought comfort in during his own life. "The Alexander Lofgren Veterans in Parks Act" was passed on July 29th, 2021.

"I am beyond grateful to share my story in hopes of providing awareness for veterans, active military, and Gold Star families to experience the same joy and healing that Alex got to experience so profoundly in the outdoors," said Henkel. "The horrific death of Alex and the beautiful life we built so passionately together was world-shattering, but I am humbled that something as beautiful as the "Alexander Lofgren Veterans in Parks Act" could come from it. I have constantly questioned and sought out my purpose since I was airlifted out of that canyon, and knowing Alex will be memorialized forever in this way is all I could ask for. He is the reason more veterans than ever can utilize our national parks and explore the infinite corners of this country, which are so beautiful you can't help but stop and appreciate them with the same intoxicating love Alex had for them."

"We're honored to be able to share Emily and Alex's moving story and to bring greater awareness to the act that came from it," said Bill Harmon, General Manager at Goal Zero. "Like Alex and Emily, we believe nature can be incredibly healing for physical and mental health. In conjunction with the release of this film, Goal Zero now offers a 20% discount to veterans and active-duty military through a GovX integration on its website, with the hope of making access to the outdoors easier and more enjoyable."

