NINJIO Expands Services With Strategic Acquisition Of Innovative Behavior-based Cybersecurity Company DCOYA

Award-winning cybersecurity company NINJIO will help organizations move toward the next phase of security awareness with cutting-edge, AI-powered cybersecurity technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a cybersecurity awareness company that leads the industry in customer satisfaction, has acquired DCOYA – an advanced behavior-centric cybersecurity solutions provider. The combination of NINJIO's engaging cybersecurity content with DCOYA's powerful machine-learning-driven cybersecurity awareness platform will give CISOs and other company leaders the most effective cybersecurity awareness training toolkit on the market.

View IT Security Awareness through a different lens. Instead of lecturing, entertain and educate your users through storytelling. (PRNewsfoto/NINJIO) (PRNewswire)

Like NINJIO, DCOYA focuses on behavior modification – an approach that's only becoming more crucial as cybercriminals continue to rely on social engineering to infiltrate companies and steal sensitive information. DCOYA's technology works backward from the psychological tactics of the most successful human-related hacks. The new solution will allow NINJIO to determine a person's area of greatest vulnerability (greed, fear, obedience, and others) and provide reinforcing education that specifically addresses that vulnerability. Additionally, the acquisition of DCOYA will allow NINJIO to track and report how individuals, subgroups, and whole companies improve over time, allowing CISOs and CIOs to see the results of their behavior change tactics, beyond simulated phishing failure and reporting. These resources empower NINJIO to provide a comprehensive cybersecurity awareness solution to its customers that is unlike anything currently available.

"DCOYA is a perfect fit for NINJIO because the team is aligned with our core philosophy," says NINJIO CEO Shaun McAlmont. "We already offer the best behavior-based learning content in the market, as well as an integrated LMS, simulated phishing tests, and reporting. We are thrilled to add a set of digital tools that will make our platform even more proactive, automated, and data-driven. DCOYA's machine-learning-powered technology enables us to meet a security professional's specific needs and streamline their approach to cybersecurity."

DCOYA's emphasis on behavioral neuroscience stems from the basic human motivations hackers use to exploit individuals. Verizon's 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 82 percent of breaches involved a human element, which highlights the "importance of having a strong security awareness program." A vital component of any cybersecurity awareness program is the ability to determine whether it's actually leading to sustainable behavior change among employees. NINJIO will leverage DCOYA's sophisticated technology to give security leaders a clearer picture of what employees are learning, where reinforcement is necessary, and how companies can continue to establish a culture of cybersecurity awareness. Customers will also have access to benchmarking so they can see how they're performing relative to their peers.

"It was clear to us that connecting to NINJIO meets our vision to lead cybersecurity awareness into a safer place for all users. In fact, it was one of the easiest decisions we have made," said Asaf Kostel, CEO of DCOYA. Additionally, he added, "The combined capabilities and solutions of both companies will revolutionize the cybersecurity awareness landscape. As we see it, changing behavior based on science and AI is an important and significant step towards a safer world in terms of cyber awareness and reflects a complete fit for the shared vision."

By giving customers results-based, customizable, and prescriptive training, in-depth analytics on employee behavior and progress, and the ability to automate their platforms, DCOYA's machine learning technology will drastically expand NINJIO's suite of cybersecurity solutions. This will allow CISOs and other company leaders to increase stakeholder support and create sustainable cultural change at their organizations.

About NINJIO

NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyber threats. The company creates 3 to 4-minute Hollywood-style micro-learning videos that teach organizations, employees, and families how not to get hacked.

About DCOYA

DCOYA is a leading and trusted provider of behavior-centric cybersecurity solutions for organizations of all sizes. We understand how to encourage and train employees so they can reduce both the risk and cost of social engineering attacks. Our unique platform actively and automatically engages employees in security awareness training, educates them on adopting the proper security habits, and decreases the risk of a successful attack.

About Gauge Capital

Gauge Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in five key sectors: business services, consumer, government & industrial services, healthcare and technology. The firm manages more than $2.0 billion in capital and in 2020 and 2021, Inc. Magazine named Gauge one of the top private equity firms for founders. In 2021 and 2022, Gauge was also named to the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market by Grady Campbell. In 2022, Gauge ranked in the top 5 out of 517 private equity firms in the HEC Paris – Dow Jones Small-Cap Buyout Performance Ranking. For more information, please contact Andrew Peix, Managing Director of Business Development at apeix@gaugecapital.com.

