Understanding what China calls the 'new era'

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is an opinion piece by Josef Gregory Mahoney, a professor of politics and international relations at East China Normal University, for Beijing Review:

In Chinese political discourse today, we commonly hear that we're now living in a "new era." This description is expressed most directly in the governance philosophy known as Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It means guiding principles developed since Xi became general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in 2012.

As noted above, a new era started in 2012, and was formally recognized in the Party and national constitutions in 2017 and 2018, respectively. A milestone was reached in 2021 when China declared it had accomplished one of its major development goals—becoming a xiaokang, or moderately prosperous, society.

Arguably, reaching the xiaokang goal more than any other factor defines the new era. It corresponded with eliminating extreme poverty nationwide as well as other development and social progress metrics. Further, the xiaokang achievement corresponded with the 100th anniversary of the Party's founding, which has long been described as the first centenary goal.

Achieving xiaokang was the first step before advancing to the second centenary goal by 2049, which will mark 100 years since the establishment of the People's Republic of China. By then the CPC aims to reach a new threshold of national rejuvenation, sometimes described as becoming a great modern socialist country. The CPC has also made it clear there are intermediate objectives that must be reached by 2035, and this new era is one in which new reforms are underway to ensure the nation transition appropriately in its long-term development strategy.

Examples of new reforms include those associated with the double development dynamic, which aims to sustain exports as much as possible while creating more sustainable domestic-led growth. Other examples include increasing renewable energy usage and promoting green development, and continuing to improve conditions in rural areas. They also include trying to avoid problems encountered by other countries as they've reached comparable stages of development, especially as they transition away from low-paid and low-skilled labor, including the dreaded "middle-income trap," which can lead to stagnation and even declines if poorly managed.

Given its growing global position, China is determined to improve the international landscape by seeking positive solutions to both emerging and longstanding problems facing the nation and others worldwide.

These efforts include advancing "win-win" development schemes associated with the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting international peace, resisting military bloc-building, and reforming international organizations to produce true multilateralism.

These efforts are coupled with China's growing international leadership role in combating global warming and new disease outbreaks. China has embarked on a new era of climate governance, one that pledges to have its carbon emissions peak before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality before 2060. Likewise, China has made unequaled efforts to fight and recover from new disease outbreaks like COVID-19 at home and abroad. Indeed, many will easily recognize that we are living in a new era, given their direct experiences with new forms of extreme weather and the pandemic; but these developments are merely two facets of a bigger shift in time.

We move through time by progressively addressing the challenges facing our needs for progress and social justice. On the one hand, this means change, even breaking in some ways with past practices as we achieve some of our goals and improve our capacity to reach new ones. On the other hand, continuities matter. The CPC likewise signals the same when it describes the new era. It is less a rupture in time than one that aims to bridge in positive ways China's past, present and future.

View original content:

SOURCE Beijing Review