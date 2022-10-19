CITIZENS AGAINST POLITICAL ASSASSINATIONS (CAPA) AND JFK ASSASSINATION EXPERTS RETURN TO DALLAS FOR LIVE SPEAKERS CONFERENCE NOVEMBER 19-20

ONLINE TICKETS OPEN NOW

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Against Political Assassinations (CAPA), a non-profit, non-partisan organization, will return to Dallas in November on the 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy after a 2-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. Hosting the event will be CAPA's founding chairman Dr. Cyril H. Wecht, M.D., J.D., world-renowned forensic pathologist, and head of the Wecht Institute at Duquesne in Pittsburgh. "Our purpose this year will be to update the evidence and continue to correct the historical record," Dr. Wecht stated.

As a forensic pathologist Dr. Wecht has consulted on many historic cases including those of Elvis Presley, JonBenét Ramsey, Robert F. Kennedy, Kurt Cobain as well as that of President John F. Kennedy. He was the first civilian to be allowed to see the autopsy records of President Kennedy.

Dr. Wecht is joined by a number of knowledgeable researchers and authors who will be sharing the latest information and documents about the assassination. Oliver Stone's recently released, four-hour documentary, "JFK-Destiny Betrayed," will be shown. Stephen Jaffe, the last living staff investigator of New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, will be speaking about his experience as a secret liaison between Garrison's D.A. office and the French Secret Service as authorized by French President Charles de Gaulle.

The conference will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on November 19-20. There will be a banquet on the 19th and a mixer for members of CAPA to meet the speakers, including Dr. Wecht. For more information and to register for the JFK CAPA Conference go to the JFK CAPA website either at jfk-capa.org or www.capa-us.org.

For Information on CAPA contact: Glenda de Vaney, (619) 420-5612

