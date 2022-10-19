LOCAL ALWAYS BEST CARE OWNER EXPANDS TERRITORY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA

Senior Care Business Owner in Burlington and Chapel Hill Adds to Her Portfolio, Acquires Always Best Care of Greensboro and High Point

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that existing franchisee Samantha Loy has expanded her coverage area once again, acquiring the existing territory of Always Best Care of Greensboro and High Point, North Carolina. The agency has been successfully serving residents of Jamestown, Summerfield and Guilford Counties since 2020, and Loy looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional senior care services to these communities.

Loy has been immersed in the Always Best Care business since 2012 when she began working at her mother's Burlington location, which is now Always Best Care of Alamance. When the opportunity arose to carry on the family business by purchasing that territory in 2017, she didn't think twice. In 2019, Loy expanded her territory by acquiring Always Best Care of Chapel Hill & Durham. Along the way, she has built a team of over 170 caregivers serving seniors throughout Central North Carolina.

"Samantha has achieved impressive business growth in a short time and has done it while providing unparalleled service to her clients and a positive, caring work environment for her employees," said Jake Brown, CEO of Always Best Care Senior Services. "She is making a difference in the areas she serves, including ongoing support of local charitable organizations such as Meals on Wheels and the Alzheimer's Association. We look forward to seeing what she can accomplish next."

Loy graduated from the University of North Carolina Greensboro and is happy to be back in her beloved college town. She said, "Owning a senior home care business is very rewarding; it's an honor to be able to care for and serve those in need in my communities. I'm looking forward to sharing our valuable caregiving resources and passion for helping others in one of my favorite cities."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

