Northwest Compounders Accelerates Growth with Major New Production Facility

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Compounders, a local, family-owned business that provides high quality, custom-made compounded medications for veterinarians, physicians and their patients, has moved to a facility four times larger than its prior location to support its rapid growth. This investment positions Northwest Compounders as the leading compounding pharmacy in Oregon and one of the leading compounders in the United States.

Northwest Compounders' new facility, which serves as both its headquarters and production facility, is located at 8505 SW Creekside Place, Suite 110, Beaverton, OR 97008. The state-of-the-art facility features a 5,000 square foot compounding lab that will enable the company to significantly expand operations. The facility also has several offices and conference rooms, an incredible employee break room, a pristine customer area with dedicated restrooms and private consultation rooms, and over 100 parking spots.

"Northwest Compounders has operated out of a 4,700 square foot facility in Tualatin for the past twelve years," said Luke Eilers, COO of Northwest Compounders. "Over the past decade, our organization has grown exponentially. With over 60 employees and a growing customer list, we are very excited to be in our new location, which will allow us to increase our production capacity to better serve our customers well into the future."

With increased production capacity comes improved customer experience. To compliment the brand's move, Northwest Compounders unveiled a new logo and will be launching a new website in the coming months as part of an overall brand refresh. The new website will provide easy access to an interactive product catalog, pricing information, streamlined ordering capabilities, account history management, and informative content with a modern design, making the online experience with Northwest Compounders more intuitive and enjoyable.

"These changes will enable us to provide truly world-class service to our local customers, whether they see us in person, call us on the phone or use our website. For nearly two decades, they have trusted us, and this will allow us to serve our local customers even better," said Eilers. "These investments make us one of the leading compounding pharmacies in the United States. We have humble roots in Oregon, but we have grown into a national leader. Our success is a direct result of how well we treat our customers and the high quality of the work we do."

Northwest Compounders is a local, family-owned compounding pharmacy serving veterinarians, physicians and their patients throughout the Pacific Northwest since 2005. Strict internal processes, a robust ongoing training program and third-party testing ensure Northwest Compounders meets or exceeds the highest quality product standards within the compounding industry. Northwest Compounders is dedicated to providing high-quality compounded medications and excellent customer service with care and speed. For more information, visit www.northwestcompounders.com.

