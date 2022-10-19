Stepan Reports Record Third Quarter Results and Record Nine Month Earnings

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) today reported:

Third Quarter Highlights

Reported net income was a record $39.4 million , or $1.71 per diluted share versus $36.9 million , or $1.59 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was a record $46.3 million , or $2.01 per diluted share, versus $36.4 million , or $1.57 per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume decreased 8% versus the prior year.

Surfactant operating income was $39.0 million versus $34.5 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by improved product and customer mix that was partially offset by an 8% decline in global sales volume. The sales volume decline was primarily due to lower global commodity laundry demand and raw material constraints in North America . Higher demand in the Functional Products and Institutional Cleaning end markets partially offset the above.

Polymer operating income was $31.9 million versus $19.8 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to margin recovery and improved mix that was partially offset by a 10% decrease in global sales volume. The volume decrease was primarily due to an 8% decline in global Rigid Polyol demand driven by double digit declines in Europe and Asia .

Specialty Product operating income was $9.7 million versus $2.4 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to improved margins and customer mix within the medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) product line.

The Company increased its pre-tax environmental reserve from $23.2 million to $33.5 million in the current year quarter. This increase was primarily due to revised environmental remediation cost estimates for the Company's Maywood, New Jersey site.

The effect of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net income by $2.4 million , or $0.11 per diluted share, versus the prior year.

The Company increased its quarterly cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2022 by $0.03 per share, or 9.0%, marking the 55th consecutive year that the Company has increased its cash dividend to stockholders.

YTD Highlights

Reported net income for the first nine months of 2022 was a record $136.3 million , or $5.90 per diluted share, versus $120.8 million , or $5.19 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was a record $140.0 million , or $6.06 per diluted share, versus $121.0 million , or $5.20 per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume was down 3% compared to the first nine months of 2021.

* Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled stock appreciation rights (SARs) income/expense, certain environmental remediation-related costs as well as other significant and infrequent/non-recurring items. See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share.

"The Company had strong performance for the first nine months of 2022 and delivered record results, despite ongoing supply chain challenges. Reported net income was up 13% versus the first nine months of 2021 while adjusted net income was up 16%," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "For the quarter, Surfactant operating income was up 13% largely due to improved product and customer mix. This improvement was driven by growth in our Functional Products business as a result of elevated crop and energy prices, which offset an 8% decline in sales volume primarily within our Consumer Products business. Our Polymer income was up 61% due to margin recovery and improved mix that was partially offset by a 10% decline in sales volume. Our Specialty Product results improved significantly due to margin improvement and favorable customer mix."

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended

September 30



Nine Months Ended

September 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2022



2021



%

Change



2022



2021



%

Change

Net Sales

$ 719,185



$ 602,688





19 %

$ 2,146,094



$ 1,735,939





24 % Operating Income

$ 54,659



$ 40,213





36 %

$ 195,645



$ 150,784





30 % Net Income Attributable to Stepan

Company **

$ 39,384



$ 36,920





7 %

$ 136,319



$ 120,809





13 % Earnings per Diluted Share

$ 1.71



$ 1.59





8 %

$ 5.90



$ 5.19





14 %





































Adjusted Net Income *

$ 46,281



$ 36,417





27 %

$ 140,017



$ 121,005





16 % Adjusted Earnings per Diluted

Share *

$ 2.01



$ 1.57





28 %

$ 6.06



$ 5.20





17 %

Summary of Third Quarter Adjusted Net Income Items

Adjusted net income excludes non-operational deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled SARs income/expense, certain environmental remediation costs and other significant and infrequent or non-recurring items.

Deferred Compensation: The current year third quarter reported net income includes $0.9 million of after-tax income versus $1.1 million of after-tax income in the prior year.

Cash-Settled SARs: These management incentive instruments provide cash to participants equal to the appreciation on the price of specified shares of Company stock over a specified period of time. Because income or expense is recognized merely on the movement in the price of Company stock it has been excluded, similar to deferred compensation, to arrive at adjusted net income. Reported net income in both the current and prior year third quarters includes $0.1 million of after-tax income.

Business Restructuring: Reported net income in both the current and prior year third quarters includes $0.1 million of after-tax decommissioning expense related to the Company's Canadian plant closure.

Environmental Remediation: The third quarter 2022 adjusted net income excludes $7.9 million of after-tax expense versus $0.7 million of after after-tax expense excluded in the prior year. The Company increased its environmental reserve from $23.2 million to $33.5 million , or 46%, during the quarter primarily due to revised environmental remediation cost estimates for the Company's Maywood, New Jersey site.

Percentage Change in Net Sales

Net sales in the third quarter of 2022 increased 19% year-over-year primarily due to higher selling prices that were mainly attributable to the pass-through of higher raw material and logistics costs and improved product and customer mix. These higher average selling prices were partially offset by an 8% decrease in global sales volume and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Volume



(8) %



(3) % Selling Price & Mix



33 %



31 % Foreign Translation



(6) %



(4) % Total



19 %



24 %

Reported Segment Results





Three Months Ended

September 30



Nine Months Ended

September 30

($ in thousands)

2022



2021



%

Change



2022



2021



%

Change

Net Sales



































Surfactants

$ 474,861



$ 387,734





22 %

$ 1,428,211



$ 1,142,672





25 % Polymers

$ 214,807



$ 198,841





8 %

$ 640,771



$ 539,764





19 % Specialty Products

$ 29,517



$ 16,113





83 %

$ 77,112



$ 53,503





44 % Total Net Sales

$ 719,185



$ 602,688





19 %

$ 2,146,094



$ 1,735,939





24 %





Three Months Ended

September 30



Nine Months Ended

September 30

($ in thousands, all amounts pre-tax)

2022



2021



%

Change



2022



2021



%

Change

Operating Income



































Surfactants

$ 38,976



$ 34,452





13 %

$ 140,994



$ 133,558





6 % Polymers

$ 31,864



$ 19,753





61 %

$ 79,905



$ 60,729





32 % Specialty Products

$ 9,685



$ 2,442





297 %

$ 23,246



$ 12,052





93 % Total Segment Operating

Income

$ 80,525



$ 56,647





42 %

$ 244,145



$ 206,339





18 % Corporate Expenses

$ (25,866)



$ (16,434)





57 %

$ (48,500)



$ (55,555)





(13) % Consolidated Operating

Income

$ 54,659



$ 40,213





36 %

$ 195,645



$ 150,784





30 %

Total segment operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $23.9 million, or 42%, versus the prior year quarter. Total segment operating income for the first nine months of 2022 increased $37.8 million, or 18%, versus the prior year.

Surfactant net sales were $474.9 million for the quarter, a 22% increase versus the prior year. Selling prices were up 35% primarily due to the pass-through of higher raw material and logistics costs as well as improved product and customer mix. The unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net sales by 5%. Sales volume decreased 8% year-over-year primarily due to lower global commodity laundry demand and raw material constraints in North America . Higher global demand for products sold into the Functional Products and Institutional Cleaning end markets partially offset the above. Surfactant operating income for the quarter increased $4.5 million , or 13%, versus the prior year primarily due to improved product and customer mix that was partially offset by supply chain challenges and an 8% decline in sales volume.

Polymer net sales were $214.8 million for the quarter, an 8% increase versus the prior year. Selling prices increased 26% primarily due to the pass through of higher raw material and logistics costs. Sales volume decreased 10% in the quarter primarily due to an 8% decline in Rigid Polyol demand driven by double digit declines in Europe and Asia . The translation impact of a stronger U.S. dollar negatively impacted net sales by 8%. Polymer operating income for the quarter increased $12.1 million , or 61%, versus the prior year primarily due to margin recovery and improved mix that was partially offset by the 10% decrease in global sales volume.

Specialty Product net sales were $29.5 million for the quarter, an 83% increase versus the prior year. Sales volume was up 10% year-over-year and operating income increased $7.2 million , or 297%. The operating income increase was primarily attributable to improved margins within the MCTs product line and more favorable customer mix.

Corporate Expenses





Three Months Ended

September 30



Nine Months Ended

September 30

($ in thousands)

2022



2021



%

Change



2022



2021



%

Change

Total Corporate Expenses

$ 25,866



$ 16,434





57 %

$ 48,500



$ 55,555





(13) % Less:



































Deferred Compensation Expense

(Income)

$ (2,131)



$ (1,504)





42 %

$ (13,038)



$ 2,148



NM

Business Restructuring Expense

$ 92



$ 72





28 %

$ 225



$ 267





(16) % Environmental Remediation

Expense

$ 10,372



$ 946



NM



$ 11,002



$ 946



NM

Adjusted Corporate Expenses

$ 17,533



$ 16,920





4 %

$ 50,311



$ 52,194





(4) %



* See Table III for a discussion of deferred compensation plan accounting.

Corporate expenses, excluding deferred compensation, business restructuring and environmental costs increased 4% versus the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily due to higher incentive-based compensation expenses .

Inco me Taxes and Net Interest

The Company's effective tax rate was 24.0% for the first nine months of 2022 versus 19.6% for the first nine months of 2021. This year-over-year increase was primarily due to a non-recurring favorable tax benefit recognized in the third quarter of 2021 related to the merger of the Company's three Brazilian entities into a single entity.

Shareholder Return

The Company paid $7.5 million of dividends to shareholders and repurchased $5.3 million of Company stock in the third quarter of 2022. During the first nine months of 2022 the Company paid $22.5 million of dividends and repurchased $22.3 million of Company stock. The Company has $127.7 million remaining under the share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors. With the cash dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company has increased its dividend on the Company's common stock for the 55th consecutive year.

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The Company's total debt increased by $38.9 million and cash decreased by $28.9 million versus June 30, 2022. The increase in debt primarily reflects a $100.0 million borrowing against the previously disclosed delayed draw term loan facility that was partially offset by scheduled debt and revolving credit facility repayments. The decrease in cash primarily reflects higher working capital requirements, capital expenditures and the Company's previously announced third quarter 2022 acquisition of the PerformanX Specialty Chemicals surfactants business. The Company's net debt level increased $67.8 million versus June 30, 2022 and the net debt ratio increased from 23% to 26% in the quarter (Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio are non-GAAP measures).

($ in millions)

9/30/22



6/30/22



3/31/22



12/31/21

Net Debt























Total Debt

$ 564.9



$ 526.0



$ 537.1



$ 363.6

Cash



165.7





194.6





236.0





159.2

Net Debt

$ 399.2



$ 331.4



$ 301.1



$ 204.4

Equity



1,130.2





1,125.7





1,116.7





1,074.2

Net Debt + Equity

$ 1,529.4



$ 1,457.1



$ 1,417.8



$ 1,278.6

Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity)



26 %



23 %



21 %



16 %

The major working capital components were:

($ in millions)

9/30/22



6/30/22



3/31/22



12/31/22

Net Receivables

$ 476.2



$ 518.8



$ 504.5



$ 419.5

Inventories



397.6





340.7





308.4





305.5

Accounts Payable



(350.1)





(366.2)





(350.8)





(323.4)





$ 523.7



$ 493.3



$ 462.1



$ 401.6



Capital spending was $75.9 million during the quarter and $205.3 million during the first nine months of 2022. This compares to $44.7 million and $119.5 million, respectively, in the prior year. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to increased expenditures in the U.S. for the advancement of the Company's new alkoxylation facility in Pasadena, TX, which is expected to provide flexible capacity of 75,000 metric tons per year, and new capability and capacity to produce ether sulfates that will meet upcoming regulatory limits on 1,4 dioxane. For the full year, capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $330 million to $350 million.

Outlook

"The Company delivered record third quarter and nine-month results and we expect to deliver record full year earnings again in 2022. For the fourth quarter we anticipate approximately $8 million of incremental expense related to planned maintenance activity in our North American Phthalic Anhydride plant and low 1,4 dioxane transition costs," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "From a segment perspective, we believe that Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products should all deliver full year earnings growth versus prior year. Surfactant volumes within the Functional Products and Industrial Cleaning end markets are expected to show full year growth over 2021. Despite short-term volatility and challenges, we believe that the long-term outlook for Rigid Polyols will remain attractive as energy conservation efforts and more stringent building codes are expected to continue. Looking forward to the next few quarters, we believe the Company will be challenged by slowing global economic growth, weakening consumer and construction demand, continued inflationary pressures and a stronger U.S. dollar. Despite this projected macro environment, we remain committed to executing our long-term growth strategy."

Certain information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements about Stepan Company's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, the amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, Stepan Company's actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "should," "illustrative" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Stepan Company and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond Stepan Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among other factors, the risks, uncertainties and factors described in Stepan Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports, and include (but are not limited to) risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; accidents, unplanned production shutdowns or disruptions in manufacturing facilities; reduced demand due to customer product reformulations or new technologies; our inability to successfully develop or introduce new products; compliance with laws; our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates and successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; global competition; volatility of raw material and energy costs and supply; disruptions in transportation or significant changes in transportation costs; downturns in certain industries and general economic downturns; international business risks, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, legal restrictions and taxes; unfavorable resolution of litigation against us; maintaining and protecting intellectual property rights; our ability to access capital markets; global political, military, security or other instability; costs related to expansion or other capital projects; interruption or breaches of information technology systems; our ability to retain executive management and key personnel; and our debt covenants.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Stepan Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Table I STEPAN COMPANY For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited – 000's Omitted)





Three Months Ended

September 30



Nine Months Ended

September 30





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net Sales

$ 719,185



$ 602,688



$ 2,146,094



$ 1,735,939

Cost of Sales



600,709





510,792





1,786,785





1,423,382

Gross Profit



118,476





91,896





359,309





312,557

Operating Expenses:























Selling



15,079





14,786





45,908





44,280

Administrative



33,848





22,828





79,499





69,440

Research, Development and Technical Services



16,929





15,501





50,092





45,638

Deferred Compensation Expense (Income)



(2,131)





(1,504)





(13,038)





2,148







63,725





51,611





162,461





161,506



























Goodwill Impairment



-





-





978





-

Business Restructuring



92





72





225





267



























Operating Income



54,659





40,213





195,645





150,784



























Other Income (Expense):























Interest, Net



(2,221)





(1,599)





(7,254)





(4,690)

Other, Net



(1,980)





702





(8,999)





4,206







(4,201)





(897)





(16,253)





(484)



























Income Before Income Taxes



50,458





39,316





179,392





150,300

Provision for Income Taxes



11,074





2,393





43,073





29,463

Net Income



39,384





36,923





136,319





120,837

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests









(3)











(28)

Net Income Attributable to Stepan Company

$ 39,384



$ 36,920



$ 136,319



$ 120,809

Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Stepan

Company























Basic

$ 1.73



$ 1.61



$ 5.98



$ 5.27

Diluted

$ 1.71



$ 1.59



$ 5.90



$ 5.19

Shares Used to Compute Net Income Per Common

Share Attributable to Stepan Company























Basic



22,753





22,898





22,813





22,941

Diluted



23,034





23,219





23,089





23,299





























Table II Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share *





Three Months Ended

September 30



Nine Months Ended

September 30

($ in thousands, except per share

amounts)

2022



EPS



2021



EPS



2022



EPS



2021



EPS

Net Income Reported

$ 39,384



$ 1.71



$ 36,920



$ 1.59



$ 136,319



$ 5.90



$ 120,809



$ 5.19





































































































Deferred Compensation (Income)

Expense

$ (938)



$ (0.04)



$ (1,135)



$ (0.05)



$ (4,369)



$ (0.19)



$ (685)



$ (0.03)

Business Restructuring Expense

$ 69



$ -



$ 54



$ -



$ 169



$ 0.01



$ 200



$ 0.01

Cash-Settled SARs (Income) Expense

$ (117)



$ -



$ (141)



$ -



$ (464)



$ (0.02)



$ (38)



$ -

Environmental Remediation Expense

$ 7,883



$ 0.34



$ 719



$ 0.03



$ 8,362



$ 0.36



$ 719



$ 0.03



















































Adjusted Net Income

$ 46,281



$ 2.01



$ 36,417



$ 1.57



$ 140,017



$ 6.06



$ 121,005



$ 5.20



* All amounts in this table are presented after-tax

The Company believes that certain measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for evaluating the Company's operating performance and provide better clarity on the impact of non-operational items. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, neither a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax to After-Tax Adjustments









Three Months Ended

September 30



Nine Months Ended

September 30

($ in thousands, except per share

amounts)

2022



EPS



2021



EPS



2022



EPS



2021



EPS

Pre-Tax Adjustments















































Deferred Compensation

(Income) Expense

$ (1,234)









$ (1,494)









$ (5,748)









$ (901)







Business Restructuring

Expense

$ 92









$ 72









$ 225









$ 267







Cash-Settled SARs (Income)

Expense

$ (154)









$ (186)









$ (609)









$ (50)







Environmental Remediation

Expense

$ 10,372









$ 946









$ 11,002









$ 946

























































Total Pre-Tax Adjustments

$ 9,076









$ (662)









$ 4,870









$ 262

























































Cumulative Tax Effect on

Adjustments

$ (2,179)









$ 159









$ (1,172)









$ (66)

























































After-Tax Adjustments

$ 6,897



$ 0.30



$ (503)



$ (0.02)



$ 3,698



$ 0.16



$ 196



$ 0.01





































































Table III

Deferred Compensation Plans





The full effect of deferred compensation plans on quarterly pre-tax income was $1.2 million of income versus $1.5 million of income in the prior year. The year-to-date impact was $5.7 million of income versus $0.9 million of income in the prior year. The accounting for deferred compensation plans results in operating income when the price of Stepan Company common stock or mutual funds held in the plans fall and expense when they rise. The Company also recognizes the change in value of mutual funds as investment income or loss. The quarter end market prices of Company common stock were as follows:









2022



2021





12/31

9/30



6/30



3/31



12/31



9/30



6/30



3/31

Stepan Company

N/A

$ 93.67



$ 101.35



$ 98.81



$ 124.29



$ 112.94



$ 120.27



$ 127.11

































































The deferred compensation income statement impact is summarized below:





Three Months Ended

September 30



Nine Months Ended

September 30

($ in thousands)

2022



2021



2022



2021

Deferred Compensation























Operating Income (Expense)

$ 2,131



$ 1,504



$ 13,038



$ (2,148)

Other, net – Mutual Fund Gain (Loss)



(897)





(10)





(7,290)





3,049

Total Pre-Tax

$ 1,234



$ 1,494



$ 5,748



$ 901

Total After-Tax

$ 938



$ 1,135



$ 4,368



$ 685



Table IV Effects of Foreign Currency Translation



The Company's foreign subsidiaries transact business and report financial results in their respective local currencies. As a result, foreign subsidiary income statements are translated into U.S. dollars at average foreign exchange rates appropriate for the reporting period. Because foreign currency exchange rates fluctuate against the U.S. dollar over time, foreign currency translation affects period-to-period comparisons of financial statement items (i.e., because foreign exchange rates fluctuate, similar period-to-period local currency results for a foreign subsidiary may translate into different U.S. dollar results). Below is a table that presents the impact that foreign currency translation had on the changes in consolidated net sales and various income line items for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2022 as compared to 2021:



($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

September 30



Increase



Change

Due to Foreign

Currency

Translation



Nine Months Ended

September 30



Increase



Change

Due to Foreign

Currency

Translation





2022



2021















2022



2021













Net Sales

$ 719.2



$ 602.7



$ 116.5



$ (35.7)



$ 2,146.1



$ 1,735.9



$ 410.2



$ (72.9)

Gross Profit



118.5





91.9





26.6





(4.5)





359.3





312.6





46.7





(9.7)

Operating Income



54.7





40.2





14.5





(3.1)





195.6





150.8





44.8





(6.7)

Pretax Income



50.5





39.3





11.2





(3.1)





179.4





150.3





29.1





(6.8)



Table V Stepan Company Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021





September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

ASSETS











Current Assets

$ 1,072,747



$ 913,368

Property, Plant & Equipment, Net



977,600





850,604

Other Assets



286,423





301,640

Total Assets

$ 2,336,770



$ 2,065,612

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities

$ 603,245



$ 500,476

Deferred Income Taxes



11,111





12,491

Long-term Debt



466,766





322,862

Other Non-current Liabilities



125,409





155,590

Total Stepan Company Stockholders' Equity



1,130,239





1,074,193

Noncontrolling Interest



-





-

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,336,770



$ 2,065,612



