Volpara Health proudly attains B Corp Certification

Commitment to doing more for the planet and people aligns with Volpara's purpose

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection of cancer, today announced that it is a Certified B Corporation, or B Corp.

As a purpose-driven company focused on saving families from cancer, B Corp Certification is of importance to us.

Certified B Corporations represent a growing for-profit business community that puts people and the planet first. Companies that become B Corp Certified lead in their ability to meet high standards for social and environmental performance. By achieving a score of 80 or higher on the B Impact Assessment, incorporating stakeholder governance in their legal structure, and undergoing review and recertification every three years, B Corps commit to continuous improvement.

As a purpose-driven company focused on saving families from cancer, Volpara is guided by our core values to be bold, relentless, extraordinary, and whānau (the Māori concept of extended family). B Corp Certification reinforces what's long been part of the Company's DNA: to do right by everyone impacted by our decisions and actions from employees and customers to business partners and investors, and of course the individuals whose lives we hope to better, even save, with science. Since our inception we have held ourselves accountable for not only doing the noble work of early cancer detection but participating in the world as a good corporate citizen.

"After over a decade of game-changing innovation in healthcare, it was clear to us that our next step was B Corp Certification," said Volpara Chief People Officer Kathryn Greene. "We are proud to be one of the first companies in our industry that have pursued this extensive certification—a lengthy process that involved hard work from many on our team passionate about corporate stewardship."

Volpara joins a community of over 4,600 other B Corps spanning more than 150 industries in countries around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. B Corp–Certified companies play a key role in positively impacting and transforming the global economy into a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative system.

Volpara's strategy includes four pillars: improving cancer detection, building a principled and resilient business, supporting a thriving workforce of dedicated staff members, and practicing responsible climate stewardship. Backed by the growing network of B Corps, Volpara is excited to continue working toward this mission and demonstrating its commitment to the planet.

"We are proud to join this collective effort to make a larger, positive impact together," said Volpara CEO Teri Thomas. "We take our responsibility to our local and global communities very seriously and, like B Lab, believe that profitable growth goes hand in hand with an expanded commitment to transformative social and environmental change."

Learn more by visiting: https://www.volparahealth.com/b-corp-certified/

About B Lab

B Lab is a non-profit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp™ Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. The B Corp™ community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. By harnessing the power of business, B Corps™ use profits and growth as a means to a greater end: a positive impact for their employees, communities, and the environment.

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)

Volpara Health Technologies makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,000 technologists, impacting nearly 15 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With offices in Seattle and Boston, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

For more information, visit https://www.volparahealth.com.

