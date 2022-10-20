IONIQ 5 outpaced a competitive field of 45 all-new or significantly redesigned SUVs

The all-electric SUV excelled in key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence and performance of intended function

MotorTrend judges praised the "smartly packaged crossover" for its "great range and quick-charging capability" as well as its "futuristic" styling

SEOUL, South Korea and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorTrend announced today that Hyundai IONIQ 5 is the winner of its 'Golden Calipers' for SUV of the Year. IONIQ 5 outpaced a competitive field of 45 all-new or significantly redesigned SUVs, 25 of which were electrified. IONIQ 5 stood out from the strong competition with its sharp style, cohesion of details and user experience.

MotorTrend Names Hyundai IONIQ 5 Its 2023 SUV of the Year (PRNewswire)

"IONIQ 5 winning MotorTrend's SUV of the Year recognizes Hyundai's relentless focus on world-class product development, design, engineering and manufacturing," said Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company. "This is one of the most prestigious accolades in the automotive industry and we are honored that IONIQ 5 is being rewarded for its excellent range, fast-charging capability, progressive design, practical interior space and advanced technology."

"For the first time in MotorTrend's 74-year history, the majority of contenders vying for MotorTrend SUV of the Year were electrified, with hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full battery-electric power," said Ed Loh, head of editorial, MotorTrend Group. "The sheer volume and capability of all contenders made it one of the most competitive SUV of the Year programs ever, which is great news for consumers looking for efficient, future-forward SUVs and crossovers."

IONIQ 5 won SUV of the Year by excelling against the MotorTrend of the Year award's six key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence and performance of intended function.

The MotorTrend accolade is the latest honor bestowed upon Hyundai's all-electric SUV. Previously, IONIQ 5 won the 2022 World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year as well as German Car of the Year, UK Car of the Year, Auto Express' Car of the Year and Auto Bild's Electric Car of the Year.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

