Superstep Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Data and Cloud Transformation Leader, One Six Solutions

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superstep Capital, a private equity firm focused on transformative technology services businesses, today announced a strategic investment in One Six Solutions to accelerate the Chicago-based data and cloud transformation firm's next stage of growth. The partnership will bolster One Six's impressive organic growth on its path to becoming a premium brand in data and cloud services.

As a premier partner across technology vendors like Snowflake, Matillion, and Fivetran, One Six enables companies to leverage modern cloud data platforms to transform their business. The unique combination of cloud, data, and application development capabilities allows One Six to solve a broad range of client challenges with speed and agility that sets it apart from traditional service providers.

Coming off of three years of 40%+ compounded annual growth, the investment will allow One Six to continue growing its consultative team of data engineers, analysts, and software developers. "We chose to partner with Superstep because they are experienced operators who truly understand what founders need to scale technology services business. As we grow to meet the needs of our partners and clients, Superstep's capital and know-how accelerates our ability to solve the biggest problems in the data space while ensuring we preserve our culture and differentiated model," said One Six co-founder Mike Galvin.

Stuart Coleman, Partner at Superstep Capital, said, "We partnered with Mike, Ajit, and the One Six team because of their relentless focus on quality, esteemed reputation, differentiated culture, and ambition to be the premier company in the business intelligence space. They have seen tremendous growth and produced transformational results for their clients, and we're excited to help them scale that impact across more organizations."

Founded in 2013, One Six Solutions has become a leader in the cloud and data services space with capabilities spanning modern data strategy, platform selection and implementation, cloud native development, and enterprise application modernization. The investment will enable One Six to further develop its best-in-class solutions and expand its team of seasoned consultants. Co-founders Mike Galvin and Ajit Monteiro will continue to lead One Six, helping guide clients along their cloud transformation journey.

About Superstep Capital

Superstep Capital is a private equity firm that partners with companies leading the next wave of technology services innovation. Founded by entrepreneurs and operators, Superstep understands the challenges of scaling services businesses and the need to balance growth with an employee-centric culture. Its founder-focused model complements existing management teams with talent acquisition and development, technology partnerships, and organic and inorganic growth. The Superstep team has a successful track record of building, scaling, acquiring, and selling digital services companies, such as Hero Digital, T3, YML, and GALE.

About One Six Solutions

One Six was founded in 2013 by long-time software and data delivery consultants to help companies solve business problems through the use of technology. As a full-service technology consulting firm, with a focus on cloud technology development services, One Six delivers data engineering and custom software development services to customers across numerous industries. Its team of full-time employees are highly skilled at bringing clients along their cloud strategy and implementation journeys.

