TARTER FARM & RANCH EQUIPMENT ANNOUNCES NEW CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICERS

DUNNVILLE, Ky., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarter Farm & Ranch Equipment, the leading manufacturer of farm and ranch equipment in the United States, has announced the appointment of two new Chief Operating Officers. The internal appointment of Stephen Frazier and Jeff Roney to Co-Chief Operating Officers signifies the vision of this family-owned company that's been in business since 1945.

"The Tarter Ownership Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Frazier and Jeff Roney to the position of Co-Chief Operating Officers to lead Tarter into our next phase of growth and evolution," said owner Ann Tarter. "They will work together to organize and manage the entirety of Tarter's business operations, work closely with department directors and managers to support day-to-day activity, and design and implement policies as they execute the Tarter company strategy, culture, and vision."

Frazier and Roney bring a wealth of experience to their new roles. Roney is a seasoned executive with a strong record of operational, business, and product development. Frazier has served as Tarter's Chief Financial Officer and in-house legal counsel for the past six years and has played an integral role in many key growth initiatives.

Frazier and Roney join the recent C-suite additions of Jake Stephens, Chief Sales Officer, and Scott Arnold, Chief Marketing Officer. Bringing together a strong team of C-level leaders has been a company priority over the past year as it continues to expand its reach in the farm and ranch equipment industry.

Tarter has almost 1,000,000 square feet of production facilities in two Kentucky communities and a full manufacturing and distribution center in Corinne, Utah. Recent lean manufacturing initiatives and continued development and investment in automation are an outward signal of Tarter's leadership in the industry.

"Tarter is in its fourth generation of family ownership," said Tarter. "We're excited about the future and will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers."

