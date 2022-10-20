TOCA Football and MLS Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Accelerate the Growth of Soccer Interest in North America

MLS to become TOCA shareholder and establish presence in all 28 TOCAN Soccer Centers and new TOCA Social Centers across the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football (TOCA), the world's leading tech-enabled soccer experience company and largest operator of indoor training centers in North America, today announced a historic 10-year partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) aimed at growing the sport and developing future players in North America. As part of this groundbreaking deal, MLS will become a TOCA shareholder. TOCA currently has 28 centers in North America and will grow significantly over the next ten years.

Kicking off in 2023, TOCA, as an official training and entertainment facility partner of MLS, will integrate MLS content in all of its soccer training centers and host various activities in TOCA Soccer venues and at MLS team stadium events in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, TOCA and MLS will jointly develop training curricula that leverages TOCA's proprietary technologies including its data-capture and analytics. TOCA and MLS will also develop branded games for TOCA Social, the world's first interactive soccer entertainment and dining venue.

The long-term agreement with TOCA is the latest initiative of MLS Emerging Ventures, which creates strategic partnerships to deliver the next generation of fan experiences, player development and technology adoption for MLS, NEXT PRO, Leagues Cup and Soccer United Marketing. MLS Emerging Ventures also has investments in Sorare, Fanatics and SeatGeek.

"Major League Soccer is excited to partner with TOCA to accelerate the growth of soccer in North America ahead of the 2026 World Cup," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "This progressive partnership with TOCA is another important step for our league and sport, and we look forward to collaborating with them for many years to come."

"TOCA is thrilled to welcome MLS as its shareholder and strategic partner. We look forward to being in every MLS market with our growing footprint of TOCA Soccer training centers and TOCA Social entertainment venues that offer fun, authentic soccer experiences regardless of skill level," TOCA Co-Chairman Erik Anderson said.

Added TOCA CEO Yoshi Maruyama, "This historic partnership will serve as a foundation for the long-term growth and continued development of soccer in North America, and is a reflection of MLS and TOCA's commitment to investing in the sport's expansion leading up to the 2026 World Cup in the United States. TOCA's mission is to inspire everyone to play the beautiful game and we are delighted to be an integral and indispensable part of global soccer."

TOCA was founded in 2016 by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder, Eddie Lewis. TOCA is led by a world-class management team and its Board of Directors is comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry including Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf Entertainment Group; Abby Wambach, US Women's National Champion; Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas; and Julie Haddon, NWSL Chief Marketing Officer.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 27th season in 2022 -- features 29 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including 2022 expansion team Charlotte FC and St. Louis CITY SC, which debuts in 2023. Starting in 2023, the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

ABOUT TOCA FOOTBALL, INC

TOCA Football, Inc. is the world's leading technology-enabled soccer experience company, transforming the soccer experience and building communities that inspire everybody to play. The company operates two distinct businesses: TOCA Soccer, a growing network of innovative soccer training centers for players of all skill levels, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venue. For more information please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information on TOCA Social, please visit toca.social or follow @tocasocial on Instagram.

Media Contacts

Angela Alfano / Angela.alfano@MLSsoccer.com

Jack Buttacavoli / Jack@relativity.ventures

View original content:

SOURCE Major League Soccer