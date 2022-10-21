ProfNet Expert Alerts for October 21, 2022

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.
EXPERT ALERTS
- Reimagining Education
- Remote Work
- Learning Experience Design
MEDIA JOBS
- Digital News Designer, The Wall Street Journal - NY – Dow Jones (NY)
- Senior Journalist, OPIS – Dow Jones (REMOTE - USA)
Reimagining Education
Dr. Stacey Ludwig Johnson
Acting Senior Vice President of Western Governors University and Executive Dean of the School of Education
Western Governors University
"When it comes to changing trajectories and reimagining education, we have no shortage of options: new curricula, technologies, pedagogies, and programs abound. And when it comes to teaching, we believe that it has always been and always will be a noble and worthwhile profession. Great teachers have always been learning-centered, and they seek excellence in their work. In short, we have much to learn from the best of teachers. With the powerful duo of high standards and high support, education colleges everywhere can unlock an amazing amount of potential to help students fulfill their dreams of being educators that have a positive impact on the lives of others."
Areas of Expertise: Academic Services, Admissions, Communities of Care, Competency-Based Learning, Educational Technology, Faculty and Clinical Experience Models, Higher Education Operations, Instructional Design, Staff Development, Student Affairs, Student Progress and Retainment
https://www.linkedin.com/in/stacey-ludwig-johnson-0bba1715
Website: https://www.wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees.html
Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu
Remote Work
Lorelei Harloe
Principal
LKH Communication, LLC
"With increasing remote working, going independent as a consultant or freelance pro offers greater work/life flexibility and professional freedom with its own unique challenges," said Lorelei Harloe.
Starting and maintaining an independent consulting or freelance practice -- self-employed professionals, gig economy
https://www.linkedin.com/in/lorelei-kispert-harloe-9311a7/
Website: www.LKHCOMM.com
Media contact: Lorelei Harloe, LH@LKHCOMM.COM
Learning Experience Design
Dr. Kim Round
Associate Dean of Higher Education and Workforce for Western Governors University's School of Education
Western Governors University
"Even pre-pandemic, a holistic student supports approach was becoming an essential feature of student success initiatives, particularly as the focus on student completion took hold over the last decade. However, much of this work has been anchored in strategic outreach and advising reform. With what we've learned and lived through over the last two years in rethinking instruction and student support with learner experiences at the center, we are now challenged to embrace this perspective in a more fulsome and integrative way in the learning process itself. Put simply: now is the time for learning experience designers."
Areas of Expertise: Adult Online Learning, Educational Technology, Higher Education Leadership, Instructional Design, Learning Experience Design, Metaverse, Research Models, Web Development
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimround
Website: https://www.wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees.html
Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu
****************
MEDIA JOBS:
Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/
- Digital News Designer, The Wall Street Journal – Dow Jones (NY)
- Senior Journalist, OPIS – Dow Jones (REMOTE - USA)
****************
PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.
To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE ProfNet