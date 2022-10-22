TILRAY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tilray, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TLRY).

(PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC) (PRNewswire)

In January 2019, the Company entered into a significant marketing agreement with Authentic Brands Group LLC ('ABG') in which, among other things, the Company would expand globally as ABG's preferred cannibas supplier, receiving up to almost half of the net revenue and a guaranteed $10M annual payment. On March 2, 2020, the Company disclosed a $321.2 million net loss for the year, or $3.20 per share, compared to $67.7 million, or $0.82 per share, for 2018, and "non-cash charges of $112.1 million related to impairment of the Authentic Brands Group LLC ('ABG') agreement as well as $68.6 million in inventory reserves."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over thet case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Tilray's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Tilray shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tlry/ to learn more.

