Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey Virtual Tour at the 132nd Canton Fair Attracts over 1.26 million Global Views

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from Oct. 15th, eight virtual tours of Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey at the 132nd China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, were held. As of Oct. 22nd, the livestreaming event has attracted over 1.26 million views from over 200 countries and regions globally via its official website and Facebook platform.

The series of virtual tours, focused on trending international industries, set 8 major themes, including "Smart Home, Intelligent Life", "Machinery Power Builds the Future", "Warmth of Home Décor Brings Quality Life", "Exquisite Gifts, Elegant Style", and relying on corporate interviews, product recommendations, factory display, process introduction, lucky draw, and other diversified forms of activities, focusing on more than 30 specialized, new, and high-tech enterprises.

Buyers and manufacturers joined the tour, expanded their business opportunities and enhanced their industrial network across the global supply chain. Prabath Dhammika from Colombo, Sri Lanka, showed great interest in the electronics on display and engage with the Canton Fair on its social media page to consult for detailed information.

"This is very helpful. A good way to communicate and its shows how to do during the Fair. This helps in introducing Canton Fair online", said Maro Fernandez, a social media fan.

Additionally, the Canton Fair utilizes its powerful marketing advantages of the global media network to expand the influence of the event. A comprehensive demonstration of the strength and charm of high-quality enterprises is provided to overseas buyers and sourcing representatives in China, as well the social media fans who are interested in the Chinese manufacturing and trade.

Known as a significant thematic activity of the Canton Fair, the Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey virtual tour has enhanced the efficient connection between suppliers and buyers, and will continue to assist enterprises in expanding global markets in the future.

