Shizen Energy and CDPQ announce JPY 70-billion (USD 474-million) investment by CDPQ to accelerate the energy transition in Japan and key international markets

With this announcement, Shizen Energy's fundraising initiatives total over JPY 74.4 billion ( USD 502 million ) this year.

TOKYO and MONTRÉAL, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Shizen Energy Inc. (Shizen Energy), a renewable energy leader in Japan, and CDPQ, a global investment group, are pleased to announce a JPY 20-billion (USD 135-million) investment in Shizen Energy. Shizen Energy and CDPQ have also agreed to a co-investment framework, which will involve potential investments of JPY 50 billion (USD 339 million) by CDPQ.

This investment by CDPQ will allow Shizen Energy to accelerate its ongoing renewable power plant development activities, business enhancement initiatives in energy digitalization, and human capital expansion in key markets. Following this transaction, CDPQ has obtained a seat on the Board of Directors of Shizen Energy.

In Japan, Shizen Energy will continue to develop a variety of renewable energy sources, including ground and roof-mounted solar power, agri-solar power, onshore and offshore wind power, small-scale hydroelectric power, and biomass power. In addition, Shizen Energy will conduct further research and development of its proprietary energy management systems to effectively utilize renewable energy. For its overseas projects, Shizen Energy will continue to accelerate on-site and off-site PPA in southeast Asia and Brazil and will aim to work on large-scale solar and wind power generation projects in partnership with leading local companies.

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, said: "This transaction in Japan is an important milestone in the deployment of CDPQ's long-term Asia-Pacific infrastructure strategy. Japan has a crucial role to play in the decarbonation of Asia, and as an investor with deep experience in renewable energy, we are delighted to be working with the Shizen team to deliver on their ambitious plan for the energy transition."

Shizen Energy's Co-founders and Directors Ken Isono, Masaya Hasegawa, and Kenji Kawado stated: "We are very honoured to form this partnership with CDPQ, which has been moving toward sustainable management for decades and is currently investing in the realization of a decarbonized society from a long-term perspective. Shizen Energy has been striving to achieve its purpose of 'We take action for the blue planet', and we feel that even greater speed is required to resolve global warming and energy challenges. Through our collaboration with CDPQ, we will accelerate our global actions for the future of this Earth."

With "We take action for the blue planet" as its purpose, Shizen Energy will continue to tirelessly promote renewable energy to serve the needs of local communities and strive to build a sustainable society by using its expertise in renewable power development, operations & maintenance and digital solutions in Japan and overseas.

About Shizen Energy Inc.

Founded in June 2011. With the company purpose of "We take action for the blue planet", the company's business includes development, financing, and asset management of renewable energy power plants using solar power, wind power, small-scale hydroelectric power, and biomass. Since 2016, the company has also been focusing on its overseas operations, expanding its development and power generation projects in areas such as Southeast Asia and Brazil. In 2019, the company also entered the energy tech business, offering micro-grid and VPP construction, smart charging and discharging services for EVs, and other services through its self-developed EMS (energy management system). Shizen Energy Group has been involved in more than 1 GW of renewable energy generation in Japan and overseas.

URL: www.shizenenergy.net/en/

About CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2022, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 391.6 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com , follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

