Nucor Provides Webcast Details for Upcoming Investor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) will host an Investor Day starting at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in New York City. A live webcast of the Investor Day, including presentation materials, will be accessible through Nucor's investor relations website at nucor.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the live presentations.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Institutional investors wishing to attend in person may contact nucor@roseandco.com to receive registration details.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

