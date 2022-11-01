Evantic Newly Named as Parent Brand to AMS and PFI

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamira Material Solutions (AMS) and Precision Fluorocarbon Inc. (PFI) brand companies announce the introduction of their newly named parent brand, Evantic.

In 2021, Edgewater Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in performance materials businesses, acquired the Technetics polymer components business from EnPro Industries in September and renamed the company Altamira Material Solutions (AMS). In November 2021, Precision Fluorocarbon Industries (PFI) was acquired to further enhance capabilities. Together, AMS and PFI deliver on 60+ years of proven experience in manufacturing high precision, high quality machined components and unite as a leader in critical growth industries such as semiconductor, aerospace, energy and industrial markets.

"With the recent acquisitions of AMS and PFI, we felt it was important to bring our brand companies together under one name to position us for further growth while still paying homage to the legacies both companies have built," states Lance Wadley, Chief Commercial Officer – Evantic. "This is a branding update only, so our customers can rest easy knowing it's still business as usual with the same contacts they've been working with for years."

"We selected the Evantic name as a combination of the words "evolve" and "advance". It is Evantic's mission to continually evolve to meet new application demands in your most challenging conditions and to utilize our advancements in innovative materials, designs and manufacturing prowess to advance our customers ahead," states Tamara Horne, CEO – Evantic. "We're excited to unite under one parent brand to work together to deliver expanded capabilities and materials to the market and to ultimately present our customers with a complete polymer solution."

Learn more about Evantic: www.evantic.com

