Galen Robotics Announces Over-Subscribed $15 Million Series A To Advance Next Phase in Surgical Robotics

Ambix Healthcare Partners Leads Funding Round Bringing New Surgical Robot To Market

BALTIMORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen Robotics , the Digital-Surgery-as-a-Service ™ pioneer, today announced it has completed the 1st close for an oversubscribed Series A round with $15 million in funding, including investment from Ambix Healthcare Partners, from Menlo Park, CA.

"It was an easy and quick decision to lead the Galen Series A funding round" -Dr. Aaron Berez , Ambix Healthcare Partners

Galen Robotics has submitted a new collaborative soft tissue surgical robot, intended to address unmet needs in the market, to FDA for consideration. Galen plans to level the surgical playing field by erasing large capital expenditures associated with today's surgical robots. Galen Robotics will be the first surgical robotics company to launch as "as-a-service" using the per-usage disposable model. Termed Digital-Surgery-as-a-Service, is a new approach to surgical robotics, clearing the way to capture surgical data and promote continuous improvements of surgical techniques, outcomes, and the training of residents.

The Series A helped complete the final robot prototype, and submission to FDA. Funds will also be used to develop a clinical sales team, expand engineering, grow product development, and develop surgeon training programs.

Galen was founded in 2016 to commercialize the research originating from Johns Hopkins University. Once cleared, the Galen robot is intended for minimally invasive procedures and is envisioned to aid surgeons with very little disturbance to current surgical workflows. Galen's initial indications will focus on laryngological procedures. Future clearances will expand the scope of the platform into ENT, neurosurgery, spine, and cardiothoracic procedures.

"Because the pandemic wreaked havoc on hospital profits with elective surgeries being postponed, we had to pivot our business model from hospitals paying up front for capital equipment to "as a Service". We will be the first robotic company to launch using an On-Demand business model." said Bruce Lichorowic, President and Chief Executive Officer, Galen Robotics.

"It was an easy and quick decision for our firm to lead the Galen Series A funding round," said Dr. Aaron Berez, Managing Director, Ambix Healthcare Partners. "We watched this team take an early surgical robotic prototype from Johns Hopkins University's Robotics Lab, develop it into a potential game changer, and submit it to FDA, all during a pandemic. Add to that the current state of supply chain issues, and economic uncertainty, and we're very impressed with how this team was able to consistently execute and hit their milestones."

To accommodate anticipated demand for this new technology, and manage the COVID-affected supply-chain, the company opened a 2nd close for the Series A funding round for an additional $5M. The 2nd close is expected to go quickly given the company's stage and forward progress.

About Galen Robotics

Galen Robotics is the pioneer of Digital-Surgery-as-a-Service (DSaaS). Galen will provide advanced surgical assistance in performing delicate or intricate procedures by combining the power of a new microsurgery platform with big data analytics. Galen Robotics was founded in 2016, bringing together Silicon Valley and the early work and research in surgical robotics at Johns Hopkins University. Galen Robotics is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

For more information about Galen Robotics, please see https://www.galenrobotics.com/.

