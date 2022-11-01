Tridge makes a splash at the Global Produce & Floral Show 2022 as a major exhibitor

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridge's North America Operations Department participated in this year's Global Produce & Floral (GPF) Show, which took place in Orlando, Florida from October 27 to 29. The show, organized by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), is one of the biggest trade events in the global fresh produce industry, and this year's show was the first one since the start of the global pandemic, attracting more than 15,000 attendants.

As the only South Korean ag-tech company at the event, Tridge welcomed hundreds of visitors and expanded its footprint for the existing North American markets by forging relationships with stakeholders in various value chains including production, processing, packaging, and distribution and actively engaged in conversations to address the supply chain disruptions in the agriculture sector while broadening its global networks to strengthen its online platform market base.

"Tridge's entry into this year's GPF Show as a major exhibition partner marks a very meaningful step forward for the company," said Won Kang, Director of Tridge's North America Operations Department. "We were able to show the industry not only our capabilities in global agriculture trading but also our strengths in connecting a myriad of dots scattered across the globe through our platform solutions."

In the midst of a global food crisis, Tridge is continuing to increase the number of supplier and buyer connections for fresh produce trading with notable successes. The company's participation in the event is a testament to Tridge's dedication to contributing further to the global fresh product industry.

Tridge is a global agricultural trading platform that makes cross-border trade easy and frictionless. With its proprietary global sourcing hub, Tridge goes beyond matching buyers and sellers of 15,000 agricultural goods. This is facilitated through our one-stop fulfillment service that includes due diligence, supplier certificate verification, contract negotiation, packaging, shipping, customs, and many more.

