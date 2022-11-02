DISH Network Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.10 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, compared to $4.45 billion for the corresponding period in 2021.
Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $412 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to $557 million for the year-ago quarter.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 for the third quarter, compared to $0.88 per share during the same period in 2021.
Net pay-TV subscribers increased approximately 30,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 13,000 in the year-ago quarter.
The company closed the quarter with 10.02 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.61 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.41 million SLING TV subscribers.
Retail wireless net subscribers increased by approximately 1,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net decrease of 121,000 in the year-ago quarter.
The company closed the quarter with 8.01 million retail wireless subscribers.
Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call today at noon ET.
Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0459 (U.S.) and (323) 794-2558; participant passcode: 823723.
A webcast replay will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com, and will remain available for 48 hours.
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.
For company information, visit about.dish.com
Quarterly Metrics
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Other Data:
Pay-TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)
10.018
9.988
10.245
10.707
10.980
10.993
11.060
11.290
DISH TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)
7.607
7.791
7.993
8.221
8.424
8.554
8.686
8.816
Sling TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)
2.411
2.197
2.252
2.486
2.556
2.439
2.374
2.474
Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)
0.030
(0.257)
(0.462)
(0.273)
(0.013)
(0.067)
(0.230)
(0.133)
DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)
(0.184)
(0.202)
(0.228)
(0.203)
(0.130)
(0.132)
(0.130)
(0.149)
Sling TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)
0.214
(0.055)
(0.234)
(0.070)
0.117
0.065
(0.100)
0.016
Pay-TV ARPU
$ 102.07
$ 101.30
$ 99.44
$ 97.53
$ 96.31
$ 96.32
$ 93.63
$ 94.47
DISH TV subscriber additions, gross (in millions)
0.170
0.156
0.159
0.200
0.224
0.201
0.210
0.235
DISH TV churn rate
1.53 %
1.51 %
1.59 %
1.61 %
1.39 %
1.29 %
1.30 %
1.44 %
DISH TV SAC
$ 1,029
$ 980
$ 1,088
$ 789
$ 824
$ 890
$ 790
$ 842
Wireless subscribers, as of period end (in millions)*
8.007
7.867
8.203
8.546
8.774
8.895
8.894
9.055
Wireless subscriber additions, gross (in millions)
0.891
0.793
0.796
0.826
0.888
0.944
1.032
0.989
Wireless subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)
0.001
(0.210)
(0.343)
(0.245)
(0.121)
(0.201)
(0.161)
(0.363)
Wireless ARPU
$ 37.64
$ 37.90
$ 37.72
$ 38.76
$ 39.25
$ 39.10
$ 38.89
$ 38.32
Wireless churn rate
4.28 %
4.39 %
4.64 %
4.95 %
4.67 %
4.33 %
4.44 %
4.88 %
* During the third quarter of 2022, T-Mobile transferred approximately 139,000 wireless subscribers to DISH representing all Boost-branded customers of
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE DISH Network Corporation