RAISE A CHILD 11th ANNUAL HONORS FUNDRAISING EVENT

"House of Horrors" survivors Jordan and Jennifer Turpin to Make Appearance as HONOREES at the Annual Fundraiser to Support LGBTQ+ and other Respective Parents Interested in

Fostering and Fostering-to-Adopt

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHERE: W HOLLYWOOD ROOFTOP WET DECK & THE LOFT

6250 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

6:00 PM: Press Check-In

7:00 PM: Red Carpet Begins

8:30 PM: HONORS Presentation

WHAT: On Saturday, November 5 RaiseAChild, a non-profit dedicated to building loving families for children in foster care™, is hosting its 11th annual HONORS gala to celebrate the organization's greater expansion as the nationwide leader in the recruitment, retention, and support of LGBTQ+ and all prospective parents interested in building families through fostering and fostering-to-adopt. The fundraising event with ticketed options including $175 for general admission and two cabana options priced $5,000 and $7,500, will celebrate twelve diverse foster and adoptive parents from across California, with one family receiving the esteemed 2022 'let love define family®' award. This year's HONORS Honoree recipients are House of Horrors survivors Jordan and Jennifer Turpin – who recently and courageously have spoken about their experiences in foster care in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. The Turpin sisters are anticipated to speak as honoree recipients.

The event will also celebrate RaiseAChild's regional expansion now serving Los Angeles and sixteen additional counties across California, the state of Vermont, and Atlanta. Throughout the COVID pandemic, foster home availability has experience drastic shortages and the number of children and youth in foster care has increased – RaiseAChild HONORS fundraiser will help the organization continue its mission of building loving families for children in foster care.

CONFIRMED

GUESTS: Alec Mapa (Host, Actor & Comedian), Jordan and Jennifer Turpin (Honorees), Griffin Mathews (Original RaiseAChild Family, HBO's The Flight Attendant & Marvel's She-Hulk), Matt Gould (Original RaiseAChild Family, HBO's The Flight Attendant) and additional guests to be announced

