Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Third Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since inception Triad Business Bank ("the Bank") has had a vision to promote the local economy and support small businesses that are often overlooked by larger financial institutions.  It is executing this vision as demonstrated by the fact that in the first nine months of 2022 the Bank processed over $3.7 billion of business transactions from nearly 400 mostly local small businesses.

The bank was profitable for the quarter with net income of $228,000, or $0.03 per diluted share.  The previous two quarters the Bank was operationally profitable, which is a measure of net income before tax and provision for loan loss outside of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  In the September quarter, the Bank's operating profit increased $303,000 to $449,000 from $146,000 in the June quarter and $61,000 in the March quarter.

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2022:

Income Statement Highlights:

  • Net income increased $329,000 to $228,000
  • Core operating earnings (net income before provision for loan losses and taxes) increased $303,000 to $449,000 compared to $146,000 in the previous quarter
  • Net interest income increased 10% to $3.1 million
  • Interest income on core loans increased $531,000, or 25%
  • Noninterest income increased $157,000, or 107%
  • Noninterest expense increased $169,000, or 6%

Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Core loans increased $16.3 million to $252.9 million, or 7%
  • Total assets increased $11.4 million to $441.3 million, or 3%
  • Deposits increased $14.7 million to $399.1 million, or 4%
  • Allowance for loan losses increased $205,000 to $3.2 million, or 1.25% of core loans
  • No classified, non-performing or past due assets reported
  • New loan pipeline remains robust at approximately $123 million
  • Regulatory total risk-based capital increased $657,000 to $61.4 million

CEO Comments

CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi commented, "With each consecutive quarter the Bank has expanded its loan portfolio which has driven consistent growth in operating revenues.  Through the first nine months of 2022, the Bank grew its core loan portfolio $85.2 million, or 51%.  Net interest income plus noninterest income increased to $3.4 million in the September quarter from $2.9 million in the June quarter and $2.5 million in the March quarter.  Noninterest expenses have also risen but at a slower rate, climbing to $2.9 million in the September quarter from $2.7 million in the June quarter and $2.4 million in the March quarter."  Hamadi continued, "The Bank remains well positioned in the rising rate environment.  With each successive rate hike, the Bank's net interest margin has continued to rise.  In the September quarter, the Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.88% compared to 2.77% in the June quarter and 2.50% in the March quarter.  The rising interest rate environment has also created temporary declines in the fair market value of the Bank's bond portfolio, which is reflected as accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI loss) of $19.0 million at September 30, 2002.  The bond portfolio has a 5-year duration and as this portfolio matures, this temporary loss should be recovered as bonds return to their face value.  AOCI is not a component of regulatory capital; therefore, it has no impact in the Bank's capacity for growth.  At September 30, 2022 the Bank's regulatory capital totaled $61.4 million and its total risk based capital ratio was 16.3%."

Third Quarter Results

The Bank reported net income of $228,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $101,000, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.  However, when excluding the provision for loan losses and taxes, the third quarter resulted in net core operating income of $449,000 compared to $146,000 for the second quarter.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits.  Total interest income increased $615,000 to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.  The growth in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans which increased 25% to $2.6 million.  Income on investment securities totaled $926,000 for the third quarter compared to $874,000 for the second quarter.  Interest expense increased $344,000 in the third quarter to $709,000 from $365,000 in the second quarter primarily as a result of Federal Reserve rate hikes.  The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.88% in the third quarter from 2.77% in the second quarter, due to the repricing of variable rate loans in a higher interest rate environment as well as growth of higher yielding core loans.  The weighted average yield on core loans increased to 4.20% in the third quarter from 3.72% in the preceding quarter.  The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.59% in the second quarter of 2022 to 1.08% during the third quarter due to higher deposit rates offered by the Bank resulting from the increase in market interest rates.

Balance Sheet Comparison 

Total assets increased $11.4 million during the quarter to $441.3 million.  During the third quarter, core loans increased $16.3 million.

Deposit balances increased $14.7 million in the third quarter.  Growth in deposits stemmed primarily from a $30.1 million increase in money market and savings balances but was partially offset by declines in demand and now account balances.  Retail now accounts declined $12.5 million to $19.6 million as retail depositors were quick to find alternatively higher yielding opportunities for their cash.  Business deposit accounts are proving to be less sensitive to changing interest rates.  Time deposits which consist primarily of brokered deposits increased $8.8 million to $49.3 million during the quarter.

Shareholders' equity declined $3.8 million during the quarter to $39.2 million.  This decline was primarily driven by changes in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio which resulted in a $4.3 million increase in AOCI loss.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for bank growth, grew during the second quarter, with total risk-based capital increasing by $657,000 to $61.4 million.  Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital.  The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's shareholder equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss.  The Bank's tier 1 capital increased from results of operations by $428,000 to $58.2 million at September 30, 2022.  The Bank's tier 2 capital increased by $229,000.  Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.  For the Bank to be able to grow, it must maintain capital ratios that meet "well-capitalized" standards under regulatory guidelines.  The Bank is increasing the leverage of its "well-capitalized" position as it grows.  The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at September 30, 2022:

Capital and Capital Ratios






Quarter Ended






9/30/2022






Amount


Ratio

Actual








(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  61,370


16.26 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  58,209


15.42 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$  58,209


13.06 %









Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under





   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  38,000


10.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  30,000


8.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$  22,000


5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $16.3 million, or 7%, during the third quarter to $252.9 million.  While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $96.1 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $349.0 million at quarter end.  For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans.  At September 30, 2022, approximately 52% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category

9/30/2022

Composition

Other Construction & Land Development

$              34,592,720


Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate

84,828,291


   Total Commercial Real Estate

119,421,011

47 %




Owner Occupied Real Estate

55,770,472


C&I

75,366,161


   Total C&I

131,136,633

52 %




Other Revolving Loans

2,348,467

1 %




Total

$            252,906,111


Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $169,000, or 6%, in the third quarter to $2.9 million from $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.  Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.1 million for the third quarter, which was an increase of $152,000, or 8%.  Most of this increase was due to growth in compensation expense which was due to staff additions and lower deferred salary expense on loan production.

Credit Risk

The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at September 30, 2022.  The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value declined from $6.52 at June 30, 2022 to $5.94 at September 30, 2022.  On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the Bank's AOCI loss and the impairment on its deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value was $9.05 at September 30, 2022 compared to $8.99 at June 30, 2022.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first nine quarters of operations have created a deferred tax asset of $1.5 million.  This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized.  At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI loss as an unrealized component of equity.  At quarter end the Bank had an AOCI loss of $19.0 million.  Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity.  Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates the AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

Management expects the Bank to continue its trends of strong loan and deposit growth, higher margins and improved profitability during the balance of 2022.  With a focus on controlling costs, we anticipate the Bank will soon be delivering consistent profitability.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.  For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared.  These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank























Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021

















Assets















Cash & Due from Banks



$              47,037,775


$              46,737,951


$              20,310,759


$              38,743,278


$              73,134,972


Securities





135,237,677


139,131,597


141,254,967


149,560,211


132,753,497


Federal Funds Sold




-


-


-


-


-

















PPP Loans




928,829


2,273,307


7,592,431


11,605,363


22,675,019


Core Loans




252,906,111


236,584,017


217,654,388


167,657,470


132,115,788


Allowance for Loan Loss



(3,161,326)


(2,956,667)


(2,727,138)


(2,101,115)


(1,651,905)


Loans, Net




250,673,614


235,900,657


222,519,681


177,161,718


153,138,902

















Other Assets




8,379,460


8,116,313


8,133,919


7,516,522


6,622,029


Total Assets




$            441,328,526


$            429,886,518


$            392,219,326


$            372,981,729


$            365,649,400

















Liabilities














Demand Deposits




$            134,843,448


$            146,584,560


$            101,451,870


$            100,963,064


$              90,450,329


Interest-bearing NOW



19,567,049


32,071,869


41,499,830


42,820,018


23,921,946


Interest-bearing Savings & MMA



195,380,253


165,238,615


149,857,953


155,805,422


165,103,780


Time Deposits




49,300,059


40,461,260


40,098,022


5,731,398


8,040,235


Total Deposits




399,090,809


384,356,304


332,907,675


305,319,902


287,516,290


Other Borrowings




-


-


7,232,282


8,033,689


17,318,266


Federal Funds Purchased



-


-


-


-


-


Other Liabilities




3,008,372


2,473,355


2,648,360


2,651,588


2,493,999


Total Liabilities




402,099,181


386,829,659


342,788,317


316,005,179


307,328,555

















Shareholders' Equity













Common Stock




65,622,058


65,421,510


65,244,746


65,112,537


64,980,329


Accumulated Deficit




(7,413,290)


(7,640,872)


(7,539,404)


(6,970,816)


(6,434,054)


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(18,979,423)


(14,723,779)


(8,274,333)


(1,165,171)


(225,430)


Total Shareholders' Equity



39,229,345


43,056,859


49,431,009


56,976,550


58,320,845

















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$            441,328,526


$            429,886,518


$            392,219,326


$            372,981,729


$            365,649,400

















Shares Outstanding




6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


Tangible Book Value per Share



$                       5.94


$                       6.52


$                       7.49


$                       8.63


$                       8.83
















Triad Business Bank


























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended








September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


Interest Income















Interest & Fees on PPP Loans




$                                  32,081


$                               111,590


$                               143,170


$                               367,328


$                                   348,946


Interest & Fees on Core Loans




2,639,317


2,107,818


1,682,226


1,366,047


1,218,791


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



926,042


873,881


804,501


751,493


548,462


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks


155,882


61,152


10,672


19,281


18,364


Other Interest Income




22,127


5,877


10,717


11,068


11,094


Total Interest Income




3,775,449


3,160,318


2,651,286


2,515,217


2,145,657


















Interest Expense















Interest on NOW Deposits




62,688


48,086


57,028


49,219


42,289


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits 



430,711


223,635


203,850


285,101


222,766


Interest on Time Deposits




162,894


76,666


20,459


10,930


13,692


Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



470


717


918


-


-


Interest on Borrowings




33,733


12,928


11,739


12,565


16,434


Other Interest Expense




18,316


2,750


8,940


10,036


10,082


Total Interest Expense




708,812


364,782


302,934


367,851


305,263


Net Interest Income





3,066,637


2,795,536


2,348,352


2,147,366


1,840,394



Provision for Loan Losses



204,659


229,529


626,024


449,210


296,990


Net Interest Income After Provision for LL


2,861,978


2,566,007


1,722,328


1,698,156


1,543,404


















Total Noninterest Income




303,701


146,953


129,855


114,725


32,104


















Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(2,856)


(46,893)


(11,907)


20,684


370,750


















Noninterest Expense














Salaries & Benefits





2,052,870


1,901,183


1,658,862


1,573,671


1,517,840


Premises & Equipment




144,455


126,979


122,069


119,100


120,048


Total Other Noninterest Expense



720,716


721,227


624,372


677,557


627,865


Total Noninterest Expense




2,918,041


2,749,389


2,405,303


2,370,328


2,265,753



















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax

244,782


(83,322)


(565,027)


(536,763)


(319,495)



Income Tax




17,199


18,146


3,561


-


-



 Net Income (Loss) 




$                       227,583


$                      (101,468)


$                      (568,588)


$                      (536,763)


$                         (319,495)


















Net Income (Loss) per Share















Basic





$                            0.03


$                           (0.02)


$                           (0.09)


$                           (0.08)


$                              (0.05)



Diluted





$                            0.03


$                           (0.02)


$                           (0.09)


$                           (0.08)


$                              (0.05)


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding














Basic





6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,064,941



Diluted





6,842,779


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


6,064,941


















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$                       449,441


$                       146,207


$                         60,997


$                        (87,553)


$                           (22,505)

















Triad Business Bank
























Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)























Tangible Book Value


























Actual
9/30/2022


Non-GAAP
9/30/2022



Total Shareholders' Equity






$       39,229,345


$       39,229,345



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-


1,549,408



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-


18,979,423



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity





$       39,229,345


$       59,758,176





























Shares Outstanding






6,602,984


6,602,984



Tangible Book Value per Share





$                  5.94


$                  9.05





























Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value





$                  3.11
















During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset.  When sufficient, verifiable 

evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation 

allowance will be eliminated.  This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at September 30, 2022 had 

there been no valuation allowance at that date.






















Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss.  Since the securities value  

will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other

comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



















Pre-provision Income (Loss)































Qtr Ended 9/30/2022


Qtr Ended 6/30/2022


Qtr Ended 3/31/2022

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax





$            244,782


$             (83,322)


$           (565,027)

Provision for Loan Losses






204,659


229,529


626,024

Pre-provision Income Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$            449,441


$            146,207


$              60,997














The pre-provision income is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.


























Triad Business Bank












































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)















































Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended










9/30/2022






6/30/2022






3/31/2022






















































Interest






Interest






Interest










Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/






Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate

Yield on Average Loans 




















Average PPP Loans




$        1,535,894


$              32,081


8.287 %


$       3,314,501


$            111,590


13.504 %


$         10,481,083


$             143,170


5.540 %

Average Core Loans




249,410,110


2,639,317


4.198 %


227,417,815


2,107,818


3.718 %


194,987,088


1,682,226


3.499 %























Yield on Average Investment Securities


$   140,999,639


$            926,042


2.606 %


$  142,754,858


$            873,881


2.455 %


$      145,816,868


$             804,501


2.238 %























Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$   261,272,291


$            708,812


1.076 %


$  246,148,158


$            364,782


0.594 %


$      221,981,810


$             302,934


0.553 %























Net Interest Margin





















Interest Income 






$        3,775,449






$         3,160,318






$          2,651,286



Interest Expense






708,812






364,782






302,934



Average Earnings Assets



$   423,153,761






$  404,352,657






$      380,351,577





Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



3,066,637


2.875 %




2,795,536


2.773 %




2,348,352


2.504 %























Loan to Asset Ratio





















Loan Balance




$   253,834,940






$  238,857,324






$      225,246,819





Total Assets




441,328,526




57.516 %


429,886,518




55.563 %


392,219,326




57.429 %























Leverage Ratio





















Tier 1 Capital




$     58,208,768






$     57,780,638






$         57,705,342





Average Total Assets



445,828,670






425,001,436






393,553,369





Average FRB Borrowings



-




13.056 %


2,332,853




13.670 %


7,659,018




14.954 %























Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit

$     96,122,332






$     89,833,906






$      100,350,230





Standby Letters of Credit



277,240






27,240






-

















































Triad Business Bank
















































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)


















































Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended






9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021






























Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio

Actual
























(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 61,370


16.26 %


$ 60,713


16.87 %


$ 60,388


17.87 %


$ 60,243


21.40 %


$ 60,198


24.99 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 58,209


15.42 %


$ 57,781


16.05 %


$ 57,705


17.08 %


$ 58,142


20.65 %


$ 58,546


24.30 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 58,209


13.06 %


$ 57,781


13.67 %


$ 57,705


14.95 %


$ 58,142


16.25 %


$ 58,546


20.69 %

















































Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under





















   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





















(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 38,000


10.00 %


$ 36,000


10.00 %


$ 34,000


10.00 %


$ 28,000


10.00 %


$ 24,000


10.00 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 30,000


8.00 %


$ 29,000


8.00 %


$ 27,000


8.00 %


$ 23,000


8.00 %


$ 19,000


8.00 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 22,000


5.00 %


$ 21,000


5.00 %


$ 19,000


5.00 %


$ 18,000


5.00 %


$ 14,000


5.00 %









































































