Datadog Acquires Cloudcraft to Create Live Cloud Architecture Diagrams

Cloudcraft to provide real-time cloud architecture visualization and design capabilities to help organizations with their cloud health, configuration and cost decisions

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has acquired Cloudcraft, a visualization service for cloud and system architects to create real-time diagrams of their cloud infrastructures.

A well-designed cloud architecture is essential in order to ensure the underlying infrastructure stays operational, in budget and compliant over time. Modeling cloud environments helps organizations accomplish these goals. However, traditional modeling and design tools are static, meaning they are outdated as soon as the documentation is published.

Cloudcraft addresses this problem by providing real-time visualization of cloud infrastructures. Cloudcraft instantly analyzes service relationships within customers' AWS environments, reverse engineers a system architecture diagram and automatically updates that diagram in line with infrastructure changes.

Datadog plans to continue to offer Cloudcraft to existing and new customers and enhance its capabilities by integrating with the Datadog platform.

"Our goal is to help organizations make better cloud architecture decisions by creating real-time visualizations built on data and metrics," said Tomas Junnonen, Founder and CEO of Cloudcraft. "The acquisition by Datadog will enable us to further this mission through richer models, actionable insights and multi-cloud support."

"Hundreds of thousands of engineers have designed their cloud infrastructure with Cloudcraft's clear and readable diagrams," said Michael Gerstenhaber, VP of Product at Datadog. "Combining Datadog's real-time observability data with Cloudcraft will allow us to shift monitoring further left and support our customers' success with cloud migrations, container adoptions or other structural changes engineers consider every day."

Learn more about Cloudcraft here: https://www.cloudcraft.co/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

