DaVita Clinical Research Showcases Chronic Kidney Disease and Rare Disease Network, Presents New Research Findings at Kidney Week 2022

This year's research centered on advancements in kidney transplantation and equity in patient care

DaVita addresses equitable access to breakthrough trials and decentralized research by introducing new Chronic Kidney Disease & Rare Disease Network

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Clinical Research (DCR) will highlight its latest research during the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week, being held in Orlando from November 2-6, 2022.

"We look forward to Kidney Week as a crucial inflection point to socialize new discoveries and advancements that are changing the lives of patients," said Dr. Steven Brunelli, vice president of health economics and outcomes research for DaVita. "We're thrilled to present several highlights from our research team that have been formative in our strategy to deliver holistic care to patients at every stage and setting of the kidney care journey."

This year's posters and presentation titles include:

Preferences for End-of-Life Care Among Dialysis Patients: A Discrete Choice Experiment

Relationship Between Driving Time to Transplant Center and Socioeconomic Factors with Early Waitlisting Among Transplant Referred End-Stage Kidney Disease Patients

Temporal Relationship Between Prior Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate Testing and Dialysis Initiation in Real-World Population of Incident Dialysis Patients

End-of-Life Care Planning Among Dialysis Patients: A Mixed-Methods Study

Opportunities to Leverage Personal Networks to Increase Living Donor Kidney Transplant

Barriers to "The Big Ask" and Opportunities to Increase Living Donor Kidney Transplant Among Dialysis Patients and Care Givers

Better Anti-Spike IgG Antibody Response to SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine in Patients on Hemodiafiltration Than on Hemodialysis

In developing the new Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Rare Disease Network, DCR harnessed growing patient and physician interest in joining hybrid and decentralized trials, increasing the geographic, socioeconomic and racial diversity of the research population. As more physician practices join DaVita's CKD-focused EHR, the opportunity to leverage that platform of technology to support data-driven recruitment increases, as do novel ways to centrally manage and operationalize clinical trials. These technology advances, along with expert support, expand the opportunity to reach an even greater audience to research and introduce new treatment options. More information is available here.

DaVita representatives will be available to discuss the research as well as collaboration opportunities in the Kidney Week exhibit hall, including the CKD & Rare Disease Network.

ASN Kidney Week 2022 will convene more than 15,000 kidney care professionals from around the world in a hybrid (virtual and in-person) format to discuss advancements in the field of nephrology.

ASN will also make a virtual experience available at https://www.asn-online.org/kidneyweek. Content, including posters and abstracts, will be available online.

About DaVita Clinical Research

DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., is the research arm of DaVita. DCR innovates through retrospective research aimed at improving clinical outcomes. DCR assists pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the design, recruitment and completion of clinical trials using its renal research site network. To learn more about DCR, visit DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2022, DaVita served 200,000 patients at 2,776 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 352 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has worked collaboratively to help propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

