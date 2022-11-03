Nayax Subsidiary, EV Meter Collaborates with Cellcom Israel to Make EV Charging More Accessible in Israel

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, EV Meter Ltd., has entered into a framework agreement with Cellcom Israel, the largest Israeli cellular provider, in accordance with which EV Meter is now providing Cellcom Israel with customized, white-labeled EV charging systems. EV Meter, an innovative electric vehicle (EV) charging technologies company, powered by Nayax, is a one-stop-shop that offers a smart charging management platform, universal charging stations, and a built-in open payment solution. This agreement will enable Cellcom Israel to install EV charging units in multi-unit dwellings, office buildings, and other work environments throughout Israel.

Cellcom Israel customer paying via contactless transaction after charging his electric car using the EV Meter charging station.

Cellcom Israel is the first telecom company in Israel that is entering into the EV field. New and existing Cellcom Israel's clients will receive attractive deals when they purchase a Cellcom Israel EV charger made by EV Meter.

Cellcom Israel's choice to work with EV Meter is based on EV Meter's end-to-end solution. EV Meter offers an Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) management platform, smart charging capabilities that can reduce electricity costs and a dynamic load management (DLM) system that optimizes electricity usage. EV Meter also created a tailored dynamic pricing module that allows Cellcom Israel to charge tenants in accordance to the dynamic rates offered by the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC).

EV Meter has put out a series of its Bee Meter Smart EV charging stations that is branded with Cellcom Israel's colors and logo. These sleek chargers come with many benefits both for operators and end-users. EV drivers benefit from a user-friendly system and a smart app that allows them to monitor their charging from afar. EV Meter's payment solutions, powered by Nayax, provide an open payment system that allows for any cashless transaction to be processed including closed-loop employee cards.

Operators benefit from an easy-to-use, all-in-one solution that allows for them to monitor charging, invoice clients accurately, and more. Yinon Raviv, VP of Sales and Business Development, said, "This is a great opportunity for EV drivers and CPOs throughout Israel. EV Meter's new dynamic pricing module allows for CPOs to adjust pricing based on hours, days, holidays, and more, ensuring that customers are charged for exactly the amount of electricity they use. We are looking forward to growing together with Cellcom Israel and continuing to make electric vehicles more accessible."

Cellcom Israel's Director of Regulatory affairs and Business development, Nir Yogev stated, "Cellcom Israel is the first communications company in Israel that, in addition to its wide range of communications services such as fiber, TV and cellular solutions, now provides another and complementary solution for the home and office – electric charging. In the last year, the company has been working to create new growth engines that create synergy with its core business. Cellcom Israel is bringing a line not only to its entry into the field, but also as to the attractive and innovative value proposition it will now be able to provide to its customers."

About EV Meter

EV Meter is an innovative electric vehicle charging technologies company, powered by Nayax, that offers a smart charging management platform, universal charging stations, and a built-in open payment solution, in over 60 countries and over 30 currencies. By adapting to very complex environments and implementing their technologies in those environments, EV Meter is making the world a more EV-friendly place. www.evmeter.com

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data, services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high-speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to improve retailers' revenue and operational efficiency. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. With global experience in serving the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple verticals. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers, payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's vision is to redefine commerce to benefit communities around the world. Please visit www.nayax.com to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the Nasdaq listing, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Nayax Logo

