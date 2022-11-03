Transcarent Selects Prescryptive Health to Power a New, Different and Better Integrated Pharmacy Experience

Partnership will offer a comprehensive and transparent experience for Transcarent Members

REDMOND, Wash. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcarent, a new, different and better health and care experience company that puts people back in charge of their care and aligns with the companies who pay for care and Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, announced today a partnership to provide the industry's most immersive, intelligent, and individualized pharmacy care experience.

Transcarent Pharmacy Care empowers Transcarent Members and their families with an entirely different consumer-directed experience that truly transforms their health and care journey and provides, for the first time, employers and health systems with maximum control over their formulary, benefit designs, and data. This new-to-market solution will address the confusing, complex, and costly process that exists today for Members by offering easy-to-understand price transparency tools, 24/7 clinical support, and guidance while addressing virtually all of their other health and care needs.

"The current fragmented healthcare system is not designed for consumers' needs to get transparent information, trusted guidance and easy access to care on their terms," said Glen Tullman, Chief Executive Officer of Transcarent. "The push for transparency and accessibility must extend to the pharmacy. Transcarent is partnering with Prescryptive to create a transparent, connected care experience that aligns with our mission to break down healthcare silos and empower our Members on their health and care journey."

"The U.S. pharmacy ecosystem is fundamentally broken, costing patients and employers hundreds of billions of dollars each year, while blocking providers and pharmacists from doing what they do best – caring for their patients," said Chris Blackley, CEO of Prescryptive Health. "The future of healthcare and pharmacy will be defined by engaging and empowering healthcare consumers starting at the point of care and continuously throughout their care journey to eliminate these market distortions."

Prescryptive's prescription intelligence platform will power a new kind of pharmacy experience for Transcarent's millions of Members with transparent pricing, 100% pass-through of manufacturer rebates, no spread pricing, and access to Prescryptive's national network of more than 60,000 retail, home delivery and specialty pharmacies. Through the partnership, Transcarent Pharmacy Care Members will be able to shop for their own prescriptions for the first time with a digital prescription. Consumers can simply tap to view real-time price data, select a pharmacy to fill their medication or a home delivery option, know the price they will pay, and make more informed decisions.

In a recent pharmacy study by Prescryptive, 90% of consumers said they would appreciate knowing the price of medication before they arrive at the pharmacy, and 73% said they would be more likely to talk to their doctor about lower-cost alternatives if they knew the price in advance.

"Filling a prescription should be transparent and seamless. We want our Members to have power over their own health experience and be more engaged with their care," said Snezana Mahon, Pharm.D., Transcarent's Chief Operating Officer. "By partnering with Prescryptive, Transcarent also gives employers and health systems a valuable tool, a fully transparent and integrated offering, to act in the best interest of their employees and patients. This is fundamentally different and better than any other solution in the marketplace today."

Employers and health systems could realize up to 40% savings and can find out more about Transcarent Pharmacy Care here.

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com

Transcarent is a new, different, and better health and care experience that puts health consumers in charge and is aligned with the people who pay for their care. Transcarent directly connects consumers with high-quality care, transparent information, and trusted guidance on their terms – measurably improving the Member experience, improving health outcomes, and reducing costs. Through an integrated mobile or web platform, Members can access everyday care (e.g., chat with a provider in <60 seconds), behavioral health, pharmacy care, care at home (or close to it), comprehensive surgical care, or receive additional care for complex care needs like cancer.

Transcarent takes accountability for results – offering at-risk pricing models and transparent impact reporting to align incentives towards measurably better experience, better health, and lower costs. For more Information, visit www.transcarent.com and follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

