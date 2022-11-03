XT.COM Lists EFFT in Its Main & Metaverse Zones

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of EFFT on its platform in the Main & Metaverse Zone and the EFFT/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading since 2022-11-01 07:00 (UTC).

Users are able to deposit EFFT for trading from 2022-10-31 07:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for EFFT are available from 2022-11-02 07:00 (UTC)

About EFFT Token

EFFT is a reward token earned by members for participating in quizzes hosted by the EFFT platform. The total issuance is 5,000,000,000 (5 billion). EFFT reward tokens will be awarded instantly on meeting the conditions of the quiz (rewarded for every correct answer provided). To play the game, players would be required to purchase a lifetime membership that can only be purchased with EFFT tokens.

While EFFT token rewards for players are rewarded immediately to players, sponsored tokens are rewarded later. The sponsored token reward distribution varies depending on the number of tokens availed by sponsors and their terms and conditions.

About Effort G

Effort G is a revolutionary P2E (play-to-earn) game deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The game involves quizzes (Effort G quiz) that contain easy-to-answer questions on the latest trends in crypto, blockchain developments, terminologies associated with crypto, latest trends and more. These quizzes aim to enhance the player's knowledge of crypto and blockchain technology.

The platform also lets Effort G sponsors host quizzes. A sponsored quiz is hosted by crypto projects, and it contains questions related to their existing or upcoming projects. Sponsors must allot their tokens as rewards for members who participate in the sponsored quiz.

