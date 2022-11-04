"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing National Team Official Kits from Around the World in the World Dream Campaign

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing National Team Official Kits from Around the World in the World Dream Campaign

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the World Dream Campaign from Friday, November 4th to Friday, December 2nd. The campaign will feature SSR Genzo Wakabayashi wearing the Japan national team's official kit. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the World Dream Campaign from Friday, November 4th to Friday, December 2nd. The campaign will feature SSR Genzo Wakabayashi wearing the Japan national team’s official kit. During the World Dream campaign new players wearing the official kits of national football teams from around the world will appear in sequence. (National Teams: Japan, Germany, Uruguay, Brazil, Italy, England, France, Argentina, Mexico, Spain) Be sure to see the in-game news for details. (PRNewswire)

World Dream Campaign

During the campaign period, new players wearing the official kits of national football teams from around the world will appear in sequence.

National Teams: Japan, Germany, Uruguay, Brazil, Italy, England, France, Argentina, Mexico, Spain

*From December onwards, players wearing the official kits from the Swedish and Dutch national teams will also debut.

From today, various events such as World Dream Campaign: FREE 10-Player Transfer, World Dream: Gifts for All, and Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Transfer are being held, so please check the in-game notifications for more information.

Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Ticket Transfer

The special tickets obtained from the World Dream: Login Bonus Day Part 1 can be used to perform the Transfer up to five times during the event period. Tsubasa Ozora, Shingo Aoi, and Ryo Ishizaki wearing the Japan national team's official kit are available in this Transfer.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+ Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China) Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/ Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48 Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

