DSRV joins as a 'WONDER 3' NCP of WEMIX3.0

A leading global company that operates as a leading validator for major global blockchains

To contribute to the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem by improving user accessibility

Blockdaemon, Allnodes and other global companies with proven track record joining one by one

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade welcomed DSRV, a blockchain infrastructure company, as an NCP of the 40WONDERS for the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet and assigned 3 as its unique identification number.

DSRV is a global company and a leading validator of major blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, Aptos and more. It also operates an all-in-one node platform, All That Node, which allows developers to focus on creating blockchain services by providing various blockchain nodes.

DSRV will participate as a validator and decision-maker of WEMIX3.0. It will also provide infrastructure to improve convenience and accessibility for users and contribute to the growth and betterment of WEMIX3.0 ecosystem.

Blockdaemon, Allnodes and other global companies with proven track records are joining WEMIX3.0 as 40 WONDERS (WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators).

More information on WEMIX3.0 can be found through the official website.

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd