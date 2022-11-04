Hicks Thomas Named to List of Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America

Hicks Thomas Named to List of Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America

Firm received top-tier rankings for oil and gas law and commercial litigation

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Hicks Thomas LLP has been named to the list of Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected legal listings in the country.

Hicks Thomas logo (PRNewsfoto/Hicks Thomas LLP) (PRNewswire)

The firm ranked in the top tier both nationally and in the Houston metro area for oil and gas law. It also received a Tier 1 ranking for its commercial litigation practice in Houston.

U.S. News and Best Lawyers researchers base their selections on voting by lawyers and responses from law firm clients. Clients are surveyed on everything from firm expertise and responsiveness to business understanding and cost-effectiveness. Tier rankings are then determined by the scores the firms receive.

"We have a great team of lawyers dedicated to their clients and their craft," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "We appreciate this peer-based recognition of our talented group."

This honor is one of several that Hicks Thomas has received this year. In May, the firm was named a top commercial litigation firm in Texas by the prestigious Chambers and Partners, which recognizes the most outstanding law firms and lawyers around the world. Chambers describes the firm as an "accomplished team of commercial litigators with a wealth of trial experience."

"They have an incredibly strong work ethic and an unfailing drive to win," one respondent told Chambers researchers.

One Hicks Thomas client also called the firm "committed, communicative and results-oriented."

Hicks Thomas lawyers have also been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation, and Lawdragon, which recently named all twelve Hicks Thomas partners to its list of 500 Leading Litigators for 2023.

The full list of Best Law Firms is available online at bestlawfirms.usnews.com and will also be published in the 13th edition of Best Law Firms.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com .

Contact:

April Arias

800-559-4534

april@androvett.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP