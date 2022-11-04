Workday Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Seventh Consecutive Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises *. Workday was recognized as a Leader for the seventh consecutive year and positioned the highest for overall Ability to Execute.

Organizations across the globe continue to face significant challenges in attracting, supporting, and retaining talent amid a tight labor market and evolving employee expectations. To deliver engaging and personalized employee experiences, organizations need a unified view of their workforce. More than 4,500 global customers – and more than 50% of the Fortune 500 – including Banner Health, Everise, Kohl's, Lloyd's Banking Group, McKee Foods, Nasdaq, Inc., Palm Beach State College, Tennis Australia, Thomson Reuters, and more are using Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to automate HR processes, support and empower employees, and adapt to changing business and workforce needs.

With Workday HCM, customers can:

Elevate Experiences with New Innovations in Skills and Employee Engagement.

Organizations are prioritizing skills insight and development as the workforce becomes more agile. To support this and build on the success of, which is included in Workday HCM and leverages machine learning (ML) to maintain skills data, Workday recentlythat allows organizations to easily and securely bring skills data in and out of Workday. In doing so, organizations can gain deeper insight into workforce skills to help deliver more personalized development recommendations and nurture career growth.In addition, to gain a holistic view of employee engagement across the business, global organizations are using Workday Peakon Employee Voice to give employees a confidential platform to share honest feedback about their experience, expectations, and health and well-being. Organizations can then use these insights to take meaningful, tangible actions that help to enhance the employee experience.

Support Various Types of Workers with Unified Workforce Management Solutions.



The shift in workforce composition is driving many organizations to develop a holistic workforce strategy that supports various worker types. Following the



Workday also provides innovations to support frontline workers, managers, and operations leaders, including Payroll,



The shift in workforce composition is driving many organizations to develop a holistic workforce strategy that supports various worker types. Following the acquisition of VNDLY , Workday will provide organizations with a comprehensive solution that helps manage salaried, hourly, contingent, and outsourced workers.Workday also provides innovations to support frontline workers, managers, and operations leaders, including Workday Scheduling and Labor Optimization , a worker-first scheduling solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to match labor demands with worker preferences. It is part of a unified workforce optimization offering that includes Absence Management Talent Management , and Time Tracking to help organizations more easily attract, engage, and retain talent all in one system.

Leverage Reporting and Analytics Tools to Understand Workforce Trends. Organizations need deeper visibility into their workforce and real-time data to help them make faster decisions that support the business. Workday People Analytics uses AI and augmented analytics to help customers better understand the trends of their workforce, including DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) efforts, retention and attrition, hiring, skills, and performance – and the drivers behind them. Organizations need deeper visibility into their workforce and real-time data to help them make faster decisions that support the business.uses AI and augmented analytics to help customers better understand the trends of their workforce, including DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) efforts, retention and attrition, hiring, skills, and performance – and the drivers behind them.

Comments on the News

"Workday HCM in Rolls-Royce is much more than an HR system," said Marcus Millership, transformation director, global business services, Rolls-Royce. "It's a business tool to inform the business, to give insights, and manage some of our signature processes."

"We believe we are recognized because of our ability to adapt to the needs of our customers, enabling them to create and deliver experiences that meet the unique needs of their employees," said David Somers, group general manager, office of the chief human resource officer product, Workday. "Workday HCM provides customers with a comprehensive view of the critical workforce areas across their organization – skills, employee sentiment, talent performance, payroll, and more – to help support and adapt to changing worker expectations, while empowering them to grow and scale their business."

Additional Information

Workday Named as a Leader for 7th Consecutive Year in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises ," by David Somers , group general manager, office of the chief human resource officer product, Workday. Read the blog, "," by, group general manager, office of the chief human resource officer product, Workday.

website . Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner report on the Workday

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises," by Sam Grinter, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Ranadip Chandra, John Kostoulas, Emi Chiba, Rania Stewart, October 21, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

