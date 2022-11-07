She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition Winners Revealed

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare & Wellness, Education and Social Impact are the top three areas of focus for this year's She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition, now in its 8th year. Femtech made a debut on 2022 Top Ten industries, reflecting a growing trend that bodes well for women and tech.

She Loves Tech Startup finalists from around the world will coming together in Singapore at the She Loves Tech Global Conference this week. This marks the first time She Loves Tech is gathering ALL the finalists together since the pandemic, and what has become the largest startup competition for women and technology was launched in a single country eight years ago.

After competition rounds in 70+ countries, the world's largest startup competition for women and technology's Grand Finals was held on November 5, with 28 pitching finalists, out of 5000 startups. The top three winners are:

1st place: Lios (Nordics finalist)

Vertical: Manufacturing/Industrial

Lios is game-changing startup eradicating noise pollution and avoidable hearing damage with a novel acoustic material and a sound therapy app.

Founder: Rhona Togher

2nd place: Algbio (Turkiye finalist)

Vertical: CleanTech/Environment

ALGBIO treats industrial wastewater and CO2 by microalgae to produce biofuels and bioenergy with a circular economy model.

Founder: Selen Senal

3rd Place: GOBEBA (Africa finalist)

Vertical: E-commerce, Retail

GoBEBA is a quick-commerce retail platform distributing household essentials conveniently and affordably via a network of micro-warehouses.

Founder: Lesley Mbogo

ADBV Impact Award: Mimicrete (UK Finalist)

Vertical: 3D Printing, CleanTech/Environment, Manufacturing/Industrial, Sustainability

MIMICRETE is a biomimetic self-healing concrete helping improve the sustainability and durability of concrete structures.

Insights from She Loves Tech Competition 2022

Social Impact made a comeback in the Top 3 verticals with a 44.3% increase in number compared to 2021, after Healthcare & Wellness [17.4%] and Education [14.8%]. Startups which are categorised under Social Impact make up 13.1% of the total number of entries.

All three verticals have a significant proportion of female end-users, and are solving problems disproportionately affecting women. To further corroborate this trend, femtech which made up 8.9% of all the entries received, entered the Top Ten list for the first time.

Finally, we saw greater diversity in solutions across multiple industries and a jump in femtech, sustainability and assistive tech across the board with an increase of 57.1%, 47.3% and 65.2% respectively year-on-year.

Founders Insight:

55% come from tech backgrounds, up 7%, crossing the 50% mark for the first time

66% are first time founders

80 % have diverse founding teams

Come meet the winners and the finalists at She Loves Tech Conference on November 10 (Equarius Hotel) and 11 (W Singapore on Sentosa Cove). The theme of this year's Conference is #daringtobe.

Ms. Sim Ann, Singapore's Senior Minister of State from the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be opening the Conference on Nov 10. She will be joined by Ms. Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir, Iceland's Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation in the opening keynote dialogue, "From the Arctic to the Equator: Great Strides in Women Empowerment and Technology."

This year's Conference will also feature a wellness festival and a Girl Track for the first time. The two-day agenda will address femtech, climate change, women and money, future of work, early-stage investing, building resilience, impact and Web 3.0 and the metaverse.

There is a series of personal development workshops (purpose/value-finding, negotiation, mindful leadership) that will be held in parallel with roundtables and panel discussions on tech careers, gender designs in a more sustainable future, web 3.0 for good, angel investing, social media & body positivity

The following sponsors who are instrumental in "daring (us) to be:

About She Loves Tech

Launched in 2015, She Loves Tech is a global platform that is committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs. It is a globally recognised institution that runs the world's largest startup competition for female entrepreneurs – which has attracted over 10,000 startups from around the world and operates in over 70 countries. The platform also seeks out and accelerates the best entrepreneurs and technology for transformative impact, aiming to unlock over US$1 billion in capital by 2030 for women-led businesses.

