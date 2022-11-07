SME Awards Prominent Manufacturing Leaders and Researchers at its SME Fall Gala in Atlanta

Awards for productivity, vision, leadership presented; eight SME Fellows recognized

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, awarded two manufacturing professionals for their productivity, vision, and leadership, named eight SME Fellows, and presented two Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers (OYMEs) at its SME Fall Gala in Atlanta on November 6.

"Our 2022 award winners are hard-driving leaders whose knack for finding creative solutions to technical and business issues has made them extremely successful throughout their careers," said Dianne Chong, 2022 SME president. "These tireless ambassadors of manufacturing have helped us realize many of the achievements in additive manufacturing and other disciplines in aerospace, biomedical and automotive."

ASME / SME M. Eugene Merchant Manufacturing Medal Award

Brian Papke, CEO (retired), Mazak Corporation, Florence, Kentucky, was awarded the M. Eugene Merchant Manufacturing Medal, which recognizes influencers who improve productivity and efficiency in the industry.

David Dornfeld Manufacturing Vision Award

Dr. Michael Sealy, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, received the David Dornfeld Manufacturing Vision Award, which recognizes outstanding vision and leadership within the manufacturing community.

Eight SME Fellows Named

Since 1986, the SME College of Fellows has honored those members who have made outstanding contributions to the social, technological, and educational aspects of the manufacturing profession. These eight industry professionals have earned this highly prestigious honor through 20 years or more of dedication and service to manufacturing.

Prasad Akella , PhD, FSME, Founder and Chairman, Drishti Technologies Inc., Mountain View, California

Daniel J. Braley , FSME, CAM-T, Associate Technical Fellow – Additive Manufacturing & BGS Additive Manufacturing Technical Focal, Boeing Global Services, St. Louis, Missouri

Matthew A. Davies , PhD, FSME, Director of Global Applications, Engineering and Training, Moore Nanotechnology, Charlotte, North Carolina

Jeffrey DeGrange , FSME, Chief Commercial Officer, Impossible Objects Inc., Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Sunderesh S. Heragu , PhD, FSME, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater , Oklahoma

Mingwang Fu , PhD, FSME, Chair Professor of Advanced Manufacturing, Department of Mechanical Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom , Kowloon, Hong Kong

William P. King , PhD, FSME, Professor and Andersen Endowed Chair, Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign , Urbana , Illinois

Robert G. Landers , PhD, FSME, Advanced Manufacturing Collegiate Professor, Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, University of Notre Dame , Notre Dame, Indiana

"These distinguished awardees epitomize professional achievement in advancing manufacturing to solve some of the world's greatest challenges," said Bob Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. "Their contributions to industry and SME have propelled us forward and elevated manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate."

Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer Awards

The Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer Award recognizes manufacturing engineers, age 35 or younger, who have made exceptional contributions and accomplishments in the manufacturing industry.

Recipients at the SME Fall Gala included:

Geoff Karpa , Team Lead, Manufacturing Technology, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Fort Worth

Vipin Kumar , PhD, Associate Staff Member, Research & Development, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee

