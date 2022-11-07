SYNERGY HOMECARE LAUNCHES AWARENESS CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTING VA HOME CARE BENEFITS FOR VETERANS

Majority of SYNERGY HomeCare Locations are Contracted with the VA;

New 'Serving Those who Served' Initiative Focuses

on Navigating VA Home Care Benefits and Support Resources

GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Veterans Day this November, SYNERGY HomeCare , the nation's fastest growing home care franchise, an Entrepreneur 500 ranked enterprise and a Top 200 Franchise according to Franchise Business Review, has launched a new education and outreach campaign to raise veteran awareness about home care benefits for which they may be eligible.

There are 18 million military veterans in U.S. who may be unaware of VA home care benefits

SYNERGY HomeCare has more than 400 agencies nationwide. Following a concerted credentialing effort, the majority of these locations are contracted with the VA to provide home care services to eligible veterans and their families.

"Our new veterans initiative extends SYNERGY HomeCare's long-standing commitment to providing personalized and compassionate care to veterans and their families," said Rich Paul, Chief Partnership Officer for SYNERGY HomeCare. "With the vast majority of our agencies contracted with the VA, we are uniquely positioned to serve those who served. We're honored to be a trusted partner in helping our veterans access the quality home care support they deserve."

The cornerstone of SYNERGY HomeCare's awareness efforts is a new webpage that outlines VA benefits that cover home care services for eligible veterans, including information on the VA Aid and Attendance, Housebound Pension, and Homemaker and Home Health Aide Care benefits. The site provides educational content to help veterans and their surviving spouses determine eligibility and access care, as well as a complement of free family caregiver support resources, all in a simple and easy-to-navigate user experience.

Among the resources available is a special edition of SYNERGY HomeCare Magazine honoring veterans, featuring an introduction from retired Army Infantry officer Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Steve Scroggs, Ph.D., president of the HighThrive Foundation.

"Currently, there are more than 18 million military veterans living in the U.S. Because many servicemen and women leave the military and pursue civilian careers, they may forget about their VA benefits," Dr. Scroggs said. "They may not realize that there are a number of VA programs that cover the cost of home care to help them with things that may have become more challenging as they have gotten older. Some VA benefits also cover the cost of respite care for family caregivers, who may be juggling a job and a family with caregiving."

From a few hours a day to around-the-clock care, SYNERGY HomeCare proudly serves veterans in many ways, including:

Companion care

Personal care / assistance with daily activities

Disability assistance

Recovery support for illness, stroke or surgery

Memory care

Light housekeeping, errands and transportation

Respite care for family caregivers

To learn more about SYNERGY HomeCare's Veteran Home Care Services, visit

https://synergyhomecare.com/veterans .

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with nearly 200 franchisees operating in more than 400 territories across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical home care services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals who are living with a physical or developmental disability, a chronic health condition, or who are recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information, visit SYNERGY

HomeCare.com.

