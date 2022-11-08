John Baldoni, ex-GSK R&D Leader, Joins BioSymetrics as Strategic Advisor

Pharmaceutical industry veteran will support phenomics-driven company in aim to translate data into drug discoveries

BOSTON and TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSymetrics, a phenomics-driven AI drug discovery company, today announced that John Baldoni will join its strategic advisory board. John is a pharmaceutical industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience, including 29 years at GSK. As an advisor to BioSymetrics, he will support the advancement of the company's target discovery platform and drug discovery programs, as well as advise on pharmaceutical partnering deals.

An early champion of AI applications to accelerate drug discovery, John seeks out promising startups for advisory roles, which led him to BioSymetrics. Said John: "I am always looking for companies that can generate large amounts of relevant and consistent data to increase the chances of getting a drug to market and improve outcomes for patients faster. What is compelling about BioSymetrics is the coupling of their clinical and genomics insight directly with their biological assays. Their process is poised to improve translation of potential targets and reduce downstream failure in clinical trials."

Added John: "Ultimately, we need to change how targets are evaluated and pursued – in silico first – and BioSymetrics is taking that approach with its phenomics-driven target discovery platform."

John has participated in the research and development of many commercial medicines. He was previously SVP, Platform Technology and Science at GSK, SVP of in-silico drug discovery at GSK, and CTO of Valo Health. John conceptualized, founded, and is currently CEO of the ATOM consortium, a public-private partnership advancing drug discovery through a pre-competitive platform that integrates diverse data and high-performance computing.

"John is a rare person who can combine decades of pharmaceutical industry experience with a passion for continued innovation and improvement, using technology. We are thrilled he is joining BioSymetrics as an advisor," said Anthony Iacovone, Co-Founder and CEO, BioSymetrics. "His counsel is highly valued as we continue to advance the development of our Elion platform and our first discovery programs across diseases of critical unmet need."

BioSymetrics is a phenomics-driven drug discovery company with a vision to translate data into discoveries. BioSymetrics integrates clinical and experimental data, using machine learning, to advance precision medicines by identifying, validating, and progressing high-confidence targets. For more information, please visit www.biosymetrics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

