M Financial Selects Proteus as an Alternative Investment Partner

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC announced that M Financial Group approved Proteus, LLC as an alternative investment platform. M Financial will leverage Proteus' leading technology platform and related infrastructure to seamlessly offer alternative investments throughout their Member Firms in both wealth management accounts and in insurance-based separate accounts.

M Financial Group will make available to their Member Firms private alternative investment products that have been sourced and due diligenced by Proteus alongside Callan, Proteus' research partner. Further, Member Firms will have available to them managed Pools, or asset class-centric strategies, and Models, or risk-based alternative asset portfolios, that are designed and managed by Proteus.

"We are excited to announce this partnership; one that further demonstrates how dramatically unique our capabilities are in the alternative asset space," said Eric Knauss, President and Chief Investment Officer at Proteus, LLC. "M Financial's team was thoughtful, diligent, and thorough in their due diligence process. For Proteus, LLC to be selected as a partner speaks volumes to the work being done here."

Proteus offers a variety of solutions to clients ranging from access to individual managers, managed strategies, comprehensive alternative asset models, and custom solutions for both asset managers and asset allocation firms.

About M Financial Group

With more than 130 Member Firms in 36 states and the United Kingdom, M Financial Group is one of the nation's leading financial services design and distribution companies. Since 1978, M Financial's network of independent insurance and executive benefit firms has served the needs of high net worth individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies.

About Proteus

Proteus, LLC is an alternative investment platform solution for high-end wealth advisors. The platform provides access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Wealth advisors and their Accredited Investor and Qualified Purchaser clients use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials and construct custom portfolios, thereby eliminating significant hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus, LLC fully integrated platform is an enterprise solution which also provides portfolio construction tools, integrated & compliant portfolio accounting and consolidated K-1s.

Advisory Services offered through Proteus, a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Access additional disclosures here.

