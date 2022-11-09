DarioHealth to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, November 14th

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET the next day

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, today announced it would release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022, after markets close. The company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 8:30am EDT

Dial-in Number: 1-844-826-3035

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5195

Conference ID: 10173311

Conference title: DarioHealth Corp. - Third Quarter 2022 Results Call

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582524&tp_key=be742de176.

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through Thursday, December 15, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 10173311.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

Scott.Stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com

+1-646-942-5630

