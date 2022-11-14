"Giving Card" Returns to Chicken Salad Chick for the Holidays

Sixth Annual Charitable Program Offers Restaurant Rewards in Exchange for Funds Raised for Local Food Charities and CURE Childhood Cancer

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back for a sixth year to raise money for local food charities and childhood cancer research, the Giving Card at Chicken Salad Chick is available now through the end of December at all locations of the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept. The Giving Card represents the brand's largest charitable initiative each year through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, raising almost $1.5 million since it launched in 2017.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewswire)

Available to purchase for $5, the Giving Card gives users access to exclusive rewards in-store using the Chicken Salad Chick Craving Credits app. Total rewards are valued at $60 and can be redeemed once a month throughout the year. Rewards include complimentary menu items such as a large drink, complimentary upgrades, and deals such as buy two Quick Chicks get a third free, among others.

Seventy-five percent of Giving Card sales are donated to local food organizations selected by Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners and company stores in their communities, and 25 percent of the proceeds go to CURE Childhood Cancer, whose mission is conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families.

"Chicken Salad Chick was founded with an appreciation for health and family, so helping to feed and support families in need with this Giving Card promotion is one of our favorite ways of giving back each year," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Thanks to the generosity of our guests, we raised over $420,000 last year that was poured right back into feeding the hungry and funding childhood cancer research. We look forward to another holiday season of partnering with our loyal Chick fans to make a difference in our communities."

The Chicken Salad Chick Foundation was created in 2014 by company co-founders Kevin and Stacy Brown following Kevin's cancer diagnosis. True to Chicken Salad Chick's mission of spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others, the Browns knew the restaurant would provide an opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of friends and neighbors in need. Today, the CSC Foundation focuses on two initiatives: feeding the hungry and fighting cancer.

For more information about the Giving Card, visit chickensaladchick.com/our-food/giving-card/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

CONTACT:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

(404) 558-4108

nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick