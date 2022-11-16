RackWare's Cloud Migration and Disaster Recovery Solutions now Certified on new Oracle PCA X9-2

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare is pleased to announce the certification of RackWare's Cloud Migration and Disaster Recovery solutions on the new Oracle PCA X9-2.

Oracle Private Cloud Appliance (PCA) X9-2 is the next-generation Oracle Engineered System optimized for mission-critical applications and middleware. PCA X9-2 is the latest member of the Oracle Private Cloud Appliance product family. PCA provides cloud and administrative services for general purpose IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) for a broad range of workloads including modernized Cloud Native applications. The key new feature of PCA X9-2 compared to previous PCA versions is that it delivers private cloud infrastructure and architecture consistent with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Core IaaS services use the same APIs, methods, tools and interfaces familiar to OCI users. This is delivered on a modernized infrastructure, capable of high levels of scale and performance.

RackWare brings a highly automated, multi-function solution that enables enterprises to Assess, Migrate and Protect workloads in Hybrid and multi-Cloud environments. RackWare covers several key use cases for PCA X9-2 including migration of workloads, Linux and Windows, from any source currently running on-premises or in other Cloud Providers. RackWare also brings state of the art Disaster Recovery and Backup to the PCA X9-2 as well. Disaster Recovery sites can be another PCA in a different geography, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and even other Cloud Providers.

RackWare worked with the Oracle PCA team to thoroughly test and vet the solution on the X9-2 platform.

"Increasingly, customers are demanding integration of their on-premises and cloud deployments for complete disaster recovery protection. RackWare's new certified solution provides customers with robust backup and DR capabilities between the Oracle Private Cloud Appliance, on-premises, and OCI", said Krishna Srinivasan, Senior Director, Product Management, Oracle Private Cloud Appliance.

RackWare's products have also been used with previous versions of PCA and have been extensively tested and verified with PCA-X9-2.

"RackWare sees the PCA X9-2 as an excellent opportunity for companies to build private and multi-Cloud environments quickly, easily, and most importantly using the same secure and high performance infrastructure as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure", said Todd Matters, CTO, RackWare.

More information can be found at https://blogs.oracle.com/oracle-systems/post/rackware-and-oracle-pca-x9-2---delivering-migration-backup-and-disaster-recovery-together

About RackWare

RackWare makes data and applications mobile and secure. We empower our customers to run their applications and store their data in any cloud of their choice. Seamless mobility allows our customers to take advantage of cutting-edge services or reduced costs as they become available throughout the cloud universe. And if disaster strikes, whether that be of the natural or cyber-criminality type, our proprietary replication and sync technology has our customers protected. RackWare is based in Silicon Valley with offices in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, London and Pune, India.

