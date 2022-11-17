Harrah's Las Vegas Debuts Ramsay's Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

**For high-res images and video from Grand Opening, click here**

LAS VEGAS , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay's Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay's travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah's Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

During the grand opening celebration, Chef Ramsay greeted invited guests with a special video message as they enjoyed signature bites and cocktails. Chef Christina Wilson, season 10 winner of the FOX hit culinary competition "HELL'S KITCHEN" and Vice President of Culinary at Gordon Ramsay North America, joined Caesars Entertainment executives at Ramsay's Kitchen for a commemorative toast.

"Ramsay's Kitchen marks one of the biggest openings in Harrah's history," said Dan Walsh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah's Las Vegas. "Not only are we excited to offer an incredible dining experience to our guests for lunch and dinner, but Ramsay's Kitchen is also a great, convenient option for those attending meetings and events at CAESARS FORUM Conference Center."

Starter dishes at Ramsay's Kitchen include Tuna Tartare, made with chili garlic soy, sour cream, avocado and wonton crisps, and Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, served with citrus herb aioli and frisée salad. The restaurant also offers Chef Ramsay's signature items, such as Pan Seared Scallops with house-cured pork belly, apricot purée, pomegranate, orange and chicken jus; Beef Wellington with potato purée, glazed baby root vegetables, red wine demi and Crispy Salmon with purple cauliflower purée, harissa roasted cauliflower and beurre blanc. Additionally, dishes exclusive to the Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's Las Vegas menu include Beef Carpaccio with horseradish panna cotta, cured egg yolk, artichoke chips and English mustard sauce; Onion Soup with oxtail brandade, Gruyère gratinée and baguette and Roasted Chicken Breast with herb butter, creamed corn polenta, seasonal mushroom fricassee and chicken jus.

"I can't wait to introduce one of my newer restaurant concepts and the first of its kind on the West Coast to Harrah's guests," said Ramsay. "The menu features some of my favorite dishes I've created at home in my own kitchen, but with that special Vegas flair."

Ramsay's Kitchen offers a variety of beer, wine and specialty cocktails, including The Spiced Pear, with Absolut pear vodka, pear liqueur, cinnamon-cardamom vanilla syrup and lemon, and the Boston's Inferno, with Maker's Mark whisky, Smoke Wagon small batch whiskey, dark maple syrup and angostura bitters. For a sweet treat, desserts range from the fan-favorite Sticky Toffee Pudding to the Eton Mess, which features baked meringue, cranberry jam, Chantilly cream, winter citrus and pistachio dust.

Designed by architecture and interior design firm AO, Ramsay's Kitchen seats 244 guests immersed in an ambiance that reflects the celebrated chef's personality with simple yet sophisticated décor. The dining establishment features an open and inviting bar that welcomes guests and sets the tone for the upscale feel of the restaurant. An attention-grabbing focal point is a collection of glass-blown copper-colored pendants that cascade from a reflective ceiling in the main dining area. A theater kitchen and seven-seat seafood counter and raw bar anchor the lower dining area, which features a floor-to-ceiling custom wine display highlighting the vast selection. The space features a three-dimensional art piece made of coasters that depict Chef Ramsay. A private dining room seats 12 and offers a glimpse of the action on the cook line.

Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's Las Vegas is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the former Oyster Bar space. Guests may visit www.caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas/restaurants/ramsays-kitchen for more information and to book a reservation.

About Harrah's Las Vegas

A hidden gem in the heart of The Strip, Harrah's Las Vegas features 2,542 redesigned guest rooms, a remodeled casino floor and direct access to CAESARS FORUM Conference Center. The renovated hotel rooms and suites feature bold purple and blue hues that complement the cream-colored décor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures. The resort offers 87,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Harrah's Las Vegas, The Spa at Harrah's Las Vegas and more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Dining options encompass everything from Ramsay's Kitchen – Chef Gordon Ramsay's sixth Las Vegas restaurant with Caesars Entertainment – and PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro, to the chef-driven Fulton Street Food Hall featuring Bobby's Burgers by acclaimed Chef Bobby Flay, to the upscale setting of Ruth's Chris Steak House, a romantic venue with breathtaking views of The Strip. Harrah's outdoor bar, Carnaval Court, brings high energy to the Las Vegas Strip with live music and some of the world's top flair bartenders who juggle and pour to perfection. A wide variety of entertainment options include the first-ever solo residency from Donny Osmond, as well as AGT's Tape Face, Menopause the Musical and X Country. Harrah's Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit harrahslasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Harrah's Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

ABOUT GORDON RAMSAY NORTH AMERICA :

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the North American restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. The company currently has 17 restaurants across Las Vegas, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, Orlando, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe and Kansas City, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is scaling dining concepts including outdoor and take-out, as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay's successful U.S. and international key brands including Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Steak and Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN.

In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 44 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 7 Michelin stars.

For more information, please visit http://www.gordonramsay.com/.

