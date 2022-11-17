Interactive art museum SEISMIQUE hires art dynamo Janice Bond in out-of-this-world partnership

The internationally recognized Houston native will expand SEISMIQUE's collaborative role in the hyperlocal art ecosystem while strengthening relationships with the global art community

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experiential art space SEISMIQUE, one of the world's top immersive experiences, has engaged Houston art powerhouse and cultural architect Janice Bond as its new International Director of Civic Art and Immersive Experiences.

Seismique Logo (PRNewswire)

Bond, known for building equitable, creative ecosystems, will lead SEISMIQUE's efforts to expand and reconceive narratives and create opportunities around technology-based immersive art, civic art, and design while strengthening engagement with traditionally under-resourced and overlooked audiences.

"We created SEISMIQUE to elevate experiential art while making it fun and accessible for artists and the public, and contributing to and creatively engaging with the broader arts and culture community is key to this mission," said Steve Kopelman, founder and CEO of SEISMIQUE. "Janice brings an incredible passion, talent, and understanding of our goals, with the vision and network to help us achieve our dreams for this space and plans to nationally scale. We can't imagine anyone else in this role, and we can't wait for everyone to see what she has in store."

With previous leadership roles at organizations like Contemporary Arts Museum Houston and IMAN in Chicago, Janice brings a broad range of experience and network of contacts in the art community.

"It's an exciting time to be in the arts in Houston, a city at the nexus of art, technology, and design, and SEISMIQUE is right at the center, evolving from a space of wonder and a display of interdisciplinary talents into a hub of support and influence within the arts and technology communities," said Bond. "I'm overjoyed to work with talented global artists with the imagination and brilliance to bring such innovative ideas to life while expanding SEISMIQUE's work to create a space for world-class, homegrown, and BIPOC artists to learn and shine."

SEISMIQUE is a 40,000-square-foot intergalactic, tech-driven playground with more than 40 unique "galaxies" offering dazzling, interactive displays of light, color, and sound. Opened in 2020 by serial entrepreneur and entertainment veteran Steve Kopelman, SEISMIQUE aims to transport visitors to an entirely new universe of creative inspiration and artistic manifestation.

