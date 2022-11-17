Maria Strandberg steps down as CFO at Castellum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Strandberg has announced that she has decided to step down from her role as CFO at Castellum for new opportunities. Maria Strandberg will remain in her role pending recruitment of a new CFO.

"I would like to thank Maria for her work at Castellum, especially for the great effort she put into integrating the accounting functions during the combination of Castellum and Kungsleden this year. I wish Maria luck in her next assignment," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB.

The recruitment process for a new CFO will begin immediately.

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-11-2022 08:00 CET.

