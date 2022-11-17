Rob Allen Selected as New President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Allen, Intermountain Healthcare's long-standing chief operating officer, has been selected as the new president and CEO for the organization. He was selected through a thorough search process, which was led by the Intermountain Board of Trustees and included a group of distinguished healthcare leader candidates from across the country.

"Rob embodies the Intermountain values and will provide steady, servant leadership to the organization. He has always put our patients and caregivers first," said Mike Leavitt, chair of the Intermountain Healthcare Board, former Utah governor, and U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services.

Allen has more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, serving as the CEO of hospitals in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Wyoming, before joining Intermountain in 2008. In his time with Intermountain, Allen has served as a region operating officer, CEO of Park City Medical Center, region vice president, and most recently as chief operating officer for the health system, a role that he has held for nearly six years.

"I'm humbled and proud to have this leadership opportunity, working with our incredible team of caregivers and providers," said Allen. "Each of us has the privilege to build on Intermountain's legacy and carry forward our mission and charge to be a model health system that inspires the world. Intermountain is a place for big ideas and even bigger hearts. I'm confident that we will continue helping people live the healthiest lives possible."

The leadership transition from Interim President and CEO Lydia Jumonville to Allen will take place Friday, December 1, 2022. Jumonville will continue to serve as the executive sponsor of Integration for Intermountain until her planned retirement at the end of 2023.

