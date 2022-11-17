SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LBC, AERC, AKUS, and ABMD Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC) in connection with its takeover by Washington Federal, Inc. ("Washington Federal"). Under the merger agreement, LBC shareholders will receive 0.3353 shares of Washington Federal common stock for each LBC share, representing implied per-share consideration of $11.69 based upon Washington Federal's November 16, 2022 closing price of $34.87. If you own LBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lbc

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC), in connection with the proposed merger of AERC with Molekule, Inc. ("Molekule"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERC shareholders will own 50.5%, and Molekule shareholders will own 49.5% of the outstanding common equity of the combined company. If you own AERC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aerc

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS), in connection with the proposed tender offer for AKUS by Eli Lilly and Company. Under the tender offer, AKUS shareholders will receive $12.50 in cash, plus one contingent value right ("CVR") of up to $3.00 per share for each share of AKUS common stock owned. If you own AKUS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/akus

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), in connection with its proposed tender offer by Johnson & Johnson. Under the tender offer, ABMD shareholders will receive $380.00 in cash, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $16.6 billion, and a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 for each share of ABMD common stock owned. If you own ABMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/abmd

